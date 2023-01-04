Police Officer Encounters 'LIZARD HUMANOID' in Memphis, Tennessee

A Memphis, Tennessee police officer recalls his bizarre encounter with a 'lizard humanoid' while on a special assignment in the late 1980s. A very interesting and detailed description of the creature.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This incident occurred in Memphis, Tennessee. I started my career as a Memphis police officer a few years previously in the 1980s. I was on a special assignment at the time.
It was 2AM and it was a clear Summer night but quite humid. I was in my personal vehicle with the top down and the radio playing. I was still in my uniform including my bulletproof vest and a gun belt with all the regular equipment attached to it. I was heading south on Covington Pike at a good rate of speed and was the only one on the road. This part of the road connects the Raleigh Bartlett area to the Berclair area. The road is slightly elevated as the surrounding area is low and running through it is the Wolf River which is a few miles from here and connects to the Mississippi River. This area is commonly referred to by the locals as the Wolf River Bottoms these days.
As I was driving, in my peripheral vision over to my right just outside my headlight beams, I noticed something was moving fast directly toward the front of my car. I immediately slammed on the brakes, thinking that a deer was running across the road. But, I couldn't have been more wrong. It came to a screeching halt right in the middle of the road right in front of my headlights, not more than seven feet from my bumper. As we both froze in place staring at each other for several seconds.
It appeared to be three to four feet tall but was also crouched. It could have been closer to five if it stood straight up, but I got the impression that its current body posture was its normal way of standing. It had a large head, at least compared to its skinny slender body. It appeared to be dark gray and greenish in color, similar to the color of an alligator but the appearance of its skin looked like a similar texture to a human's. It had dark large oval eyes on each side of the upper part of its face running slanted from the top portion of its head to about the midsection of its head. It was kind of pointing inward to where you would expect a nose to be. However, from what I could tell, there was no distinct nose. At least none like a human. Below the eyes was a very thin dark almost black line which I assumed was its mouth. It ran from about the same location a human's mouth would be, however, the line ran straight across the lower face in front and then turned upward and slightly back on the head. It had no ears that could see. Its body and chest area were rounded like a human but vastly smaller, almost like a child's. Its arms appeared to be longer and somewhat disproportionate to its body and they were skinny and had an insect-type look to them. I could make out hands but they were also completely folded at the wrist joint. The legs were long because, even with this thing's shortness, I could make out the top of them even with it so close to the bumper which was obscuring the bottom half somewhat. They were like the arms, thin and insect-like, but appeared to be jointed.
I did notice its chest area moving slightly like it was breathing but it seemed slow and steady. I never noticed anything like genitalia. There was no hair any place that I could see and I'm not even sure if it was wearing any type of clothing. If it was it would have had to be skintight. I never noticed a tail at any point.
My adrenaline was pumping and it was only a brief period of observation. It again took off like a shot and it was out of my headlights. I could still make out its outline in the darkness and it was moving like a sprinter. It leaped over the guardrail onto the other side of the road and down the embankment.
I will admit that this was not the only bizarre incident that I had during my career but it definitely was the strangest. I never told anyone on the force about the encounter. In fact, I only mentioned it to a close friend during these many years. I can only identify it as a lizard man or an unknown humanoid. I would have never believed it unless I actually witnessed it." Name Withheld
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
