Pennsylvania Couple Recently Observes BIGFOOT on Ghost Town Trails, PA

A Pennsylvania couple had a credible sighting of a Bigfoot in October 2022 while biking on the Ghost Town Trails, Cambria County. The BFRO has classified this as a Class A sighting.
I received the following account from the eyewitness:
"On October 5, 2022, my boyfriend and I were biking on the Ghost Town Trails near Ebensburg, PA. As we came around a bend, we were looking straight ahead when we saw a huge dark figure on the right side of the trail. We looked at it, it was looking straight at us. It turned and stepped into the woods.
We couldn’t see the face clearly because of the distance. My boyfriend is 6”5 and it was much bigger than him. As it stepped off the trail there was a huge distance between his legs.
We finally stopped down the trail and were saying we couldn’t believe what we saw. We were biking fast. We went back to look for tracks, etc. but didn’t see any as there were so many leaves at that time.
We bike there every day and look for more tracks and signs. There were no sounds or smells. That was the coolest thing we ever experienced.
We went to a Stan Gordon talk a couple of weeks ago, very interesting. We live in Pennsylvania so our bike riding will be on hold because of cold and snow." FB
NOTE: The sighting was reported to the BFRO (Class A) and the witnesses were interviewed by Matt Moneymaker. The full report is at the link. Lon
