Panicked Camper SHOOTS BIGFOOT at Desolation Wilderness, California

A hiker/camper was in Desolation Wilderness, California when he had a harrowing encounter with a Bigfoot at his campsite. He shot the creature with a handgun, though it didn't seem to faze it.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"When I was younger I used to go to a place called Desolation Wilderness near Camino, California. It was the perfect place for camping and fishing realizing that it had been a few years since my last trip. I talked to a friend of mine to go camping and fishing. We managed to talk another friend into coming with us and then we were off. We arrived around 1pm and decided to hike upstream from a place called Wright's Lake and then when we found a good spot we would set up camp.
After walking for a couple hours a Ranger found us hiking and told us that we actually weren't even technically in Desolation Wilderness yet and that we needed to keep hiking for a bit longer. I started tearing down the camp but I guess the other two guys were not as enthusiastic about the trip as I was. They left for Placerville to find a hotel room. When they left I hiked up a bit farther but I started to worry about the amount of time I had to find a place and set up my camp before dark.
As I hiked I tried to remember the Ranger's instructions but I ended up getting lost. Finally, I found a granite cliff with a stream that had a beautiful pool of water and was right on the tree line. I thought it was perfect so I set up camp and started fishing.
When the sun had set and the sky was dark I decided to go to sleep. Cozy in my sleeping bag I started to drift off but then I heard something growl outside my tent. I grabbed the .45 Compact handgun from its case and looked down through the screen on the front of the tent. From where I was standing I could only see a dark figure that looked around four and a half feet tall standing near the trees. Thinking that it was a bear I started yelling hoping that I would scare it away. It didn't move. I then fired a shot at a dead tree nearby. That startled it and it ran back into the forest. But to my surprise, it didn't go very far. I climbed back into my tent.
Then I heard crashing sounds. It was the sound of rocks falling off the cliff and hitting the pool below and the rocks around it. This was unnerving. I climbed out of my tent a few times but I couldn't see anything even though the moon was bright and the white granite rocks reflected its paleness. Crashing rocks hit every few minutes until around two in the morning. Then it stopped. But I heard something rustling just outside my tent. I yelled at it and tried to scare it off. But instead of scaring it I heard a very deep growling sound in return. At this point, I didn't want to wait until it got too close. So I got out of my tent and looked around. Nothing. I decided to shoot the tree again to see if the creature would react then run back into the forest again just like the first time. But it stopped again. As I listen to the sounds of his moving I realized that it was running on two feet. This was not a bear.
I didn't want to go back into my tent. I grabbed my sleeping bag and moved over to the middle of the big slab of white granite nearby. I felt safer and knew the forest was further away from me. But I could still hear the noises of rocks crashing. I prayed the sun would come up soon.
At about 4:30 in the morning, I was awoken from my light sleep. I looked back at the trees but didn't see anything. So I looked back over at my tent, There it was standing at the side of my tent. I panicked and picked up my gun and shot the side of the creature but it didn't flinch. Then, with giant steps, it walked toward me. I shot at it. I wasn't sure if a .45 would even stop such a beast. But it was my only hope. After the second shot rang out it was off into the trees. Shaking like a leaf I sat down clutching my gun. I waited for hours until the light started to appear in the sky. I broke camp and headed back down to Wright's Lake. That was the last time I saw the creature. That was also the last time I went to the Desolation Wilderness and I will never go back."
NOTE: This isn't the only Bigfoot encounter report I have received from this location. I posted this - Campers Experience Possible Sasquatch Sounds and Voices in the Desolation Wilderness, CA - in September 2022. Lon
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon