'OWLMAN' WINGED HUMANOID Encounter in Iron Ridge, Michigan

An Iron Ridge, Michigan resident describes an encounter with a winged humanoid 'Owlman' observed in the late 1990s. It was seen again a few weeks later.
The following report was provided by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team investigator Manuel Navarette and posted at UFO Clearinghouse:
This witness commented on a social media post regarding the recent O’Hare winged humanoid sighting and the investigator reached out to discuss her sighting from 1997-1998. This is the witness’ report of the events of her sighting:
“It was grayish/white and it happened in Iron River, Michigan (Mineral Hills) where I was born and raised. Also, there was talk of alien abduction in the 70s-80s where I am not discounting this has happened to myself or my family.
It was like 11pm or midnight in 1997 or 1998 and it was not a large owl, it was FAR bigger. We were about to drive down a hill and there it was out of nowhere like it “swooped” down in front of the car. I want to say from one wing to the end of the next likely 8-10 feet wide. We both screamed and it flew into the darkness to our old mining grounds.
It’s almost like it came from behind us and then swooped in front of our vehicle. All I can say is that it seemed whitish gray and I’m not sure about the legs or feet. All I know is it was like a human-like body, and then a humongous wingspan. Far larger than an owl. It is just like if my husband who is 6 foot 1 would be flying and have a huge wingspan.”
When asked by the investigator if she had previously had any encounters, the witness stated that she had not. The witness then stated that a friend of hers had reminded her that they had another encounter approximately 2 weeks after the initial encounter.
“My friend reminded me there was a second time within weeks of that first encounter.
It was flying above our old village hall (again late at night) and immediately flew out of sight. We were almost at her house and she screamed saying, “There it is again!”
[The entity] Then flew off
Both were very fast encounters we never investigated further.”
The witness stated that there were no other encounters since then and the interview was concluded. I thanked the witness and encouraged her to reach out if she had any other details to add. If any other details arise, I will update and publish them on the website as well as forward the information to the members of the Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research team. Manuel Navarette
