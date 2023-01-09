O'HARE 'BATMAN' Encountered by Chicago Fireman at Airport Station 3

A Chicago Fireman, stationed at O'Hare Airport Station 3, was outside by his vehicle when he encountered a chirping red-eyed bat-winged humanoid standing on the top edge of a nearby building.
The following report was received by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team investigator Manuel Navarette and posted at UFO Clearinghouse:
"I work for the Chicago Fire Department and have been stationed at O’Hare International Airport for the last seven years. This occurred on Thursday, December 29th, at about 2300 at O’Hare Station 3, which is just past terminal two and next to the HVAC plant that sits across the street.
I was in the middle of my shift and, as usual, I would bring my laptop with me to watch movies and play games on. I was setting up my laptop when I realized that I had left my charging cord in my pickup, so I got up and ran outside to go and grab it and head back in. As I got my cord, I heard what sounded like a chirping sound, followed by what sounded like shuffling coming from nearby. I looked around and that’s when I heard the clicking coming from across the street, I looked up, and standing on the edge of the HVAC plant was a very tall, thin human-like creature with huge wings that were spread out. This creature was looking directly at me with a pair of large red eyes that had the intensity of a pair of tail lights or one of the lights on the engine. It just stood there and looked at me and made this rapid clicking sound. I was in complete shock at what I was seeing and just how large this creature was and how enormous its wings were, they had to be close to 15 feet from tip to tip and it had to be at least 7 feet in height! The body was thin, and its limbs were very thin and long. They looked like they would be unable to support such a tall body, but apparently, looks can be deceiving from what I was looking at. We stared at each other for about 6-7 seconds before this thing flapped its wings and silently took to the air, and within a few seconds, it disappeared. I stood out there for at least a minute before coming to my senses and realizing I should get inside.
I went inside and told some of my coworkers. Besides the gentle ribbing, there was also an air of caution (more than usual considering our profession). A few of them spoke up and said that this was not the first time it had been seen and that it had been seen around the HVAC plant a few times by people and around the airport by hundreds of employees, passengers, and pilots. They said it had been seen by a few in the firehouse, but it never stuck around too long and was more content with just staring at you and scaring the bejesus out of people. You can’t work at O’Hare for any length of time without hearing about the O’Hare “Batman.” It’s practically a legend in and around the airport, and people always claim to see it all over the airport. We spent the better part of two hours talking about these sightings, many of my co-workers sharing their own experiences."
Investigator's Notes:
I was able to sit down and speak with the witness during the weekend and discovered that this witness is a ten-year veteran of the Chicago fire department and has been stationed at O’Hare for the last five years before that was in the military for over ten years. He has been a lifelong resident of the city of Chicago and has deep family roots within his community.
The witness stated that his shift began as any normal shift would and that there was nothing, particularly of interest going on during that time. He did state that the weekend before had seen record-setting low temperatures and winds that caused the airport to basically shut down. The following week brought temperatures that were well above normal in the sixties and low seventies and the sky was overcast with light drizzle coming down on the night of the sighting. The witness stated that he had brought his laptop as usual so that he could catch up on a movie that he had been watching and that he was setting up his laptop when he remembered that he forgot his charger in his truck.
He stated that he went outside and retrieved his charger from his vehicle and was on his way back inside when he heard a series of clicks and had an overwhelming feeling of being watched. Stated that he heard what sounded like shuffling That reminded him of one of his children dragging their feet along. He started looking around and that is when he looked to the top of the building next door that houses the heating and cooling plant for the airport.
He stated that he saw a tall, thin person standing on the edge, and that person was looking directly at him with eyes that glowed a brilliant red. He stated that the entity was looking directly at him and made no motion while they had eye contact. When asked if he felt anything while staring at this entity he stated other than obvious shock he did not feel any feeling of dread or impending doom.
When asked to describe the person or entity that was staring back at him he stated that It was thin and at least seven feet tall and had a pair of wings that were extended from its back. He stated that the wings must have been at least fifty feet in width and looked thin and membraned. He stated that the entity had arms and legs that were very thin and abnormally long and that the entire entity was a shade of black that was so black that it stood out against the night sky. He stated that no obvious features were recognizable other than the two eyes that were brilliant red.
He stated that the entity then began to slowly flap its wings and took off by jumping off the building and flying away into the night in a southerly direction. When asked if it disappeared into the night he stated that it was visible because the black stood out against a grey sky that was backlit by all the light at the airport for a few seconds before it was out of sight. The witness states that he stood there almost transfixed for upwards of a minute before he decided that it was prudent for him to get inside and tell somebody about what he had seen.
Once inside, the witness stated that he told his co-workers about what he had seen and even went into detail as to the description of this entity. He stated that besides the usual ribbing that he is used to from his co-workers, there was a palpable air of disbelief among those in the firehouse. The witness stated that he was told by his co-workers that the entity is dubbed the O’Hare “Batman” by some at the airport and that it has been seen by members of the firehouse multiple times. The entity seems to like perching itself on the HVAC building and observing the comings and goings of the firehouse and startling the members who work there.
The witness stated that he was told multiple stories by his co-workers of sightings and encounters with this winged entity. I documented all of them and have my contact information to the witness to pass along to his co-workers in hopes that they will come forward. I will detail these other sightings in another report to be published soon.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
