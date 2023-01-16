New Evidence of BIGFOOT AT ABANDONED SIDELING HILL TUNNEL Near Breezewood, PA (PHOTO)

New evidence has been found by another individual claiming that at least one Bigfoot resides in the Sideling Hill Tunnel along the abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood, PA.
I recently received the following information and photo:
"I recently found a large footprint and broken trees in an area I'm familiar with. I had a strange feeling come over me in the area also. I believe I know where the creature is hunting and staying in an old tunnel in Fulton County, Pennsylvania. The location is between Breezewood and Wells Tannery.
There are two abandoned turnpike tunnels in the area. I believe there at least two creatures. It is an isolated area but yet close to the human population. I think not too many people go deep in the tunnel like I do. I have spent 46 years in the woods hunting and fishing. I found trees bent over diverting deer trails. I've heard some strange screams and the deer in the area act out of character. The deer are always bedding in open areas it seems or on edge of them, but when they run they scatter in all directions.
Just thought you would maybe shed some light on things. It has my attention. There have been sightings in surrounding areas over the years. When I go back in I'll get some photos of trees and trails." PK
I previously received the following information in June 2021:
A group of friends was exploring the abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood, PA at night when they encounter eye shine coming closer to them. They believe it may have been a Bigfoot.
"My two friends and I decided to go to tunnel 2 (Sideling Hill Tunnel along the abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood, PA) which is like the shortest walk, but that is because you have to park in the middle of literally nowhere, and walk through a dense wood line.
We get out of our car and start to walk up the path to the tunnel and my friend (we’ll call him N) has this huge and high-power spotlight which I was using because he was checking out my little TAC flashlight. N’s spotlight can reach like half a mile. It's crazy. So I decided to flash it back toward my other friend, R’s car.
I see these two eyes in the woods behind the car, like halfway up this tree. After seeing it, we decided to walk back toward it. We don't see the eyes so we assume it was an animal or something and it ran off.
My friend has my light and says, "It's over here now. It came close to us!" It was a 100% humanoid head. We even saw the arms.
So R at this point gets scared as hell and goes, "let's get back to the car!" We are, at this point, like 100 yards from the car.
We get to the break of the dense wood path, probably 75 yards from the car and I see the eyes again with the spotlight. They are now even closer to us. It seemed to be 7 feet in height assume. At this point, we all have our knives out because we're scared shitless.
R goes, "We gotta get to our car, but it's right there on the other side of the road!"
We get to the metal rebar that blocks the path so no one can drive their cars through the tunnels and we don't see the eyes. We stop and are like scanning the wood line on the other side of the road. I notice to our left an eye peeking at us and it darts back behind the tree. Then it looks again and I see a humanoid head and arm and it darts back behind the tree.
At this point, we book it for the car. We get in the car and N winds down the back window and starts scanning with his light. We see it like 20 yards from the car. We see its head, its arm, and its foot. Again it hides behind the tree. R is in like full panic because it keeps getting closer so he floored it out of there.
N vouches it was a Bigfoot. R to this day says he has no idea what it was and he doesn't want to think about it. Honestly, I want to say it was a Bigfoot, but I'm so skeptical about that kind of stuff. I genuinely do not know what it was.
It was 7-8 feet tall and kept getting closer to us. It was not an owl and was not a bear. And it was not a human because human eyes do not refract light like this did, so it wasn't a human. N refuses to even go back to the tunnels. He's that scared.
Probably one of the most terrifying moments of my life. It wasn't even that scary but we were all talking on the drive home about how we all felt dread/horror, even as we pulled up to the trail before we even saw the eyes. We all agreed we'd never had such a strange feeling in our entire lives. Like an immediate insurmountable dread right as we got out of the car.
It also wasn’t a good idea that we decided to go at like 2 am." BM
The witness later stated:
"It was very tall, black (but it was at night), with glowing eyes. It looked pretty slender, but all we really saw was its head and an arm since it kept hiding behind trees. We couldn’t really tell if it had hair or not because of how dark it was in the woods and we were panicking. I would say it was scared of us because it seemed to be hiding from us but it kept getting closer so we didn’t want to stick around and find out." BM
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
-----
In this Phantoms & Monsters Radio episode, I welcome 'Expanded Perspectives' Podcast hosts Kyle Philson & Cam Hale as we discuss various paranormal, mysterious, and unexplained subjects. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Kyle Philson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. His mother and father were lifelong residents of New Jersey and moved south only a few years before his birth to seek a better living. Growing up in rural Texas in a small town outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, Kyle spent a lot of time in the woods hunting, fishing and camping. His father and uncles first sparked his early interest in the paranormal. Watching shows like Unsolved Mysteries and In Search Of along with reading numerous books by John Keel and Ivan T. Sanderson, Kyle became fascinated by UFOs, Bigfoot, time slips, and parallel universes. Keeping an open mind and exploring these topics, he strives to present these stories and experiences shared by only a few in a fun and light-hearted way. Kyle currently lives in Texas with his wife and three sons.
Cam Hale was born and raised in Texas and comes from a long family heritage of Texans that can be traced back to before the Lone Star State gained its independence. Growing up in a rural country town he spent the majority of his time outdoors. Receiving his first taste of archery at the age of 5, he started down a path that lead him on solo camping and hunting trips across the state as well as many other states. Like most, his fascination with the strange and unusual started young with shows like In Search Of and Unsolved Mysteries. Diving deeper into these subjects at his local library only fueled the flames that led him to where he is today. With an open mind and adventurous heart, Cam looks to present the stories of the strange in a fun and intriguing manner. Cam still lives in the great state of Texas with his wife and two children.
The Expanded Perspectives website can be found at www.expandedperspectives.com
-----
In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes author, on-air personality, UFO researcher, and cosmic explorer Aage Nost to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Aage Nost is an author, on-air personality, seasoned aircraft pilot, hypnotherapist, UFO researcher, and cosmic explorer. A student of many sciences including metaphysics, theoretical physics, and different forms and theories of spirituality. Aage also hosts a weekly show at The Universal Consciousness Show and Broadcast Team Alpha.
Phantoms and Monsters Radio presents 'V' - What is 'V'? - V is a symbol with multiple meanings. V - Visitors from unknown origins have been interacting and interfering with mankind since our creation. V - is for the Veil separating our reality from the next. V - is the fifth dimension of unity. V - is a symbol for the Victims of society's evils and the Vendetta against them. Conspiracies turn to truths. Mysteries are revealed. “Wise men have tried to understand our state of being, by grasping at its stars, or its arts, or its economics. But if there is an underlying oneness of all things, it does not matter where we begin, whether it stars, or laws of supply and demand. One measures a circle, beginning anywhere.” V is that vector.
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
NASA unveils initial plan for multibillion-dollar telescope to find life on alien worlds
Former Director Of National Intelligence Undermines Efforts To Downplay Unusual UFO Cases, Claiming That Some
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved