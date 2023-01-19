Multiple Witnesses Report FLYING HUMANOID Over Waukegan, Illinois Lakefront

A family of 6 members observed a black flying humanoid above them near the Lake Michigan lakefront in August 2020 in Waukegan, Illinois. Another sighting was reported nearby a few months later.
I recently received the following eyewitness account:
"Hi...let me start off by saying this. I believe that someone or something flies around Waukegan, Illinois. It was August 2020. My father had just passed away and the lakefront has / will always be a big part of our lives, from a kid until my 30s. I've lived by the lake and it has always had a strange feeling to it.
My mother, 2 nieces, and 2 nephews were with us and we decided to go to another side of where you normally go to the lake, just as something different. You know, exploring just trying to clear our minds after Covid and the loss of our loved one. We had heard the stories about the winged humanoids. I've made sure the kids know that there are things we can't explain in the area.
In the middle of a hot Saturday afternoon in Waukegan we all looked up to see what actually looked like 'Ironman' in the sky. We didn't see wings, just a dark black shape of a man. It was not normal. We all joked it was the 'Mothman,' but it didn't click until I just read the story of Bowen Park in Waukegan which happen a couple of months after our experience in 2020, not too far away from the lake and power plant.
I do believe in ghosts and tons of other things. I know things around here are weird. I don't know if this helps, but I finally had to tell someone. Thanks" SM
NOTE: I talked to the eyewitness in order to get more information about the sighting. The description was of a 6-7 foot long human-like being with a small head. There were no visible wings, but there was detail to the body even though it was solid black in color. The witnesses could make out the body contour, even well-defined chest (pectoral) muscles as it flew over them. The speed was not constant as it would hover occasionally. It did seem to be a living being since the legs and arms would change position.
The location was about 500 feet from the lakefront on Market St. just south of the Waukegan Harbor. It was a clear sunny day at about 2 PM. There were 6 witnesses who all saw the flying humanoid and similarly described it. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
