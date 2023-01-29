Multiple TALL CRAWLER HUMANOIDS Encountered on Rural Ontario County, NY Road

A group of friends at driving at night in a remote area near Farmington, NY. When they stop to relieve themselves, a pair of tall pale crawler humanoids are encountered nearby!
The following account was forwarded to me by my friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"I believe it was 2005. I was driving around at approximately 12:30am with three of my friends in my car. We stopped so my friend and I could relieve ourselves off of Canandaigua Road down a dirt driveway. I knew the driveway was there having seen it during the daytime. It was just a place where the town of Farmington, New York (Ontario County) would dump old asphalt. I was on the driver's side of the car, my friend on the passenger side, and both of us looking in opposite directions.
I saw something on the top of a small hill maybe 50 feet in front of me. I thought it was a tree initially but it turned and started moving from my left to my right. It was very tall, at least 8 feet, maybe 10 feet. Extremely long arms that stretched down to their knees. Was grey or white in color and had somewhat of a small head. The words that came to me were "WTF is that?" But before I could utter those words, my friend said, "WTF is that?" I turned to get back into the car which I left running but with headlights off and I saw another one in the direction he was facing. It was absolutely terrifying and if I had a gun with me, I wouldn't have done anything. But what I did was drive away as fast as possible. The other people in my car caught a glimpse of these creatures but not as well as my friend Rob and I.
Initially, I could only assume they were aliens. They did not look like a monkey or Bigfoot or anything like that. They had no fur or hair and were skinny and just very scary looking. I assumed they were very dangerous and of all the time I've spent outdoors, in the woods, and in rural or mountainous areas, I've never seen anything like those things.
After that, I hadn't seen Rob in several years as we lost contact with each other. I ran into him at a gas station about 8 years later and the first thing he said to me was, "Hey do you remember when we saw those things out in the middle of nowhere?" The memory to him was just the same as mine and upon seeing me that was the first thing that popped into his mind and mine as well.
Recently, speaking to a friend of mine who has a lot of interest in supernatural and paranormal things. I told her the story and she suggested that they were skinwalkers. She found some pictures that were animated of what they might look like. I definitely think that is what we had seen out there that night.
I would absolutely love some insight into what these things are and why they may have been there. It does terrify me to think they had some kind of ominous purpose or could have been dangerous but I'd still love to know. Thanks for taking the time to get back to me and read this. I will attach the picture my friend Bailey sent me which is a very good depiction of what I saw. Also, I will send the exact location of where this encounter occurred. Thank you very much." NC
NOTE: This is a classic encounter with crawler humanoids, though multiple sightings together are unusual. Lon
