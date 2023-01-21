MISSISSIPPI 'SKUNK APE' Recorded in Tunica County Bayou (VIDEO)

An individual named Josh uploaded this clip to YouTube where he asked for help from the online community after spotting a 'skunk ape,' which is said to inhabit southeastern states.
He explained that the footage was taken approximately nine miles west of Tunica, Tunica County, Mississippi, on his hunting property.
Since he was out 'hunting hogs,' Josh assumed it was an animal, but then he spotted 'these big shoulders and a head upright with hands.'
It looks like the creature is breaking through the tree hunting for insects or grubs, apparently eating whatever he finds.
It is an interesting video that is worthy of consideration. What are your thoughts?
