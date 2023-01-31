; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Mississippi Hunter Describes Harrowing BLACK PANTHER & BIGFOOT ENCOUNTERS

A central Mississippi resident recalls his harrowing experiences with a black panther, as well as the mimics and other activity of a possible Bigfoot while hunting on his family's property.

I recently received the following account:

"This encounter occurred on my family's property about 20 years ago. It is 15 miles east of Greenwood, Mississippi. During deer bow season I had a nice food plot set up in the woods about a half mile from the nearest house. These small plots gave the deer something to eat and an easy escape route to the trees. It made them feel comfortable. I had a tree stand set up on the edge of the field.

After being in the stand for about 15 minutes I see what I think is a large Labrador Retriever enter the opposite end of my food plot heading towards me. As it approached I quickly realized that it wasn't a dog. It was a black panther. The paws were massive I was amazed and scared at the same time. I was already in a standing position. It approached my stand so I drew back when it got close to the base of my tree. When I drew it looked up at me but it never stopped moving as it passed my position. I decided not to shoot because I thought that I stood a better chance of getting out of there alive by leaving it be rather than potentially wounding a deadly predator. I also recall that my grandfather had told my uncles that the big cats were there many years ago. This cat was about seven feet long, that's a body length of approximately five feet. It showed no fear of me and almost acted like it knew me. I'd hunted in those woods since I was a young teen.

I stayed in the stand until it was dark and then I got down. I thought that would be best for me to follow the panther's route to ensure that he was gone. So I walked about 50 yards on the trail that I saw him follow. Then in the glow of my flashlight, I saw green eyes shine and then his head extended out from behind an oak tree. I stopped and notched an arrow, then stepped backward until I made it up to the open field that was on top of the hill. I put my arrow back in the quiver and ran half a mile to my truck.

I took a day off during the week to do some turkey hunting. I got a late start but I had a good idea of where I needed to go for a late-morning hunt. I set my turkey decoys up in an opening that had two trails running perpendicular to my position. I sat in the corner and against a large oak tree. I chilled for a few minutes to see if anything would sound off I. tried an owl call. Immediately an owl called back just a short distance in front of me and then another to my left. The responding calls were too loud and from two separate animals. This was not an owl. It was something mimicking an owl and it was something with big lungs. I packed my gear and headed for the truck. This hunt was over.

The next winter I took my son and uncle in there for a quick squirrel hunt. My son was little but I wanted to get him exposed to the woods. We started hearing trees being pushed over in the distance I asked my uncle what he thought it was. He didn't have a clue and then we got the hell out of there. Again this hunt was over too. I did some research after those events and I learned that others had posted sightings of Bigfoot creatures and similar behavior on the Mississippi BFRO page. I never saw the creature but I'm certain that something. L"

