Massive WHITE 'PUTTY-WINGED' HUMANOID Jettisons Into the Sky

Two friends in Alabama are driving home late at night when they encounter a massive white humanoid standing in the middle of the road. It unfurls 'putty-like' wings and jettisons into the sky.
“I guess it was the summer of 2010, maybe 2011. A friend and I went to GameStop. It was during the times when video games were important in our lives and we went there for a midnight release. So I guess we picked up the game somewhere around 12 o'clock, a little after. GameStop's about 20 minutes from my house in Attalla, Alabama. My family owns 180 acres. It's on a road called Ponderosa Road.
So we leave from Gamestop and we're headed home. We got a night planned of just playing the game, so we're pumped up. So you go through a hollow across the Bridge Windy Road but you're heading upwards to get to our house. We're all on top of that mountain, as we call it, so there's a bit in the road, a single-lane road. I'd say it's probably 10 feet wide.
Well as we're coming up the hill I don't have my brights on. I mean I could drive that road in the dark. I've done it before when my headlights went out but I didn't have my brights on. I'm just making my way to the house and we go down a dip in the road and as we go up the next hill I noticed something in the middle of the road. I just see something white, almost as wide as you would expect a human...about as wide as a human is. The only way I know to explain it. So I hit my brakes and my light illuminates it. It was a human form but it happened so quickly that I don't know any other way to explain it. It was way taller than a human should be. My uncle played professional baseball and he's almost seven feet tall. So is my Dad. They're big wide guys and this thing would have made them, you know, look small. I couldn't even see shoulders. It was just like the bottom part of something white and human-like. But the crazy thing was, when we saw it, as soon as I hit the brakes, it all happened so quickly. I can't tell if it had wings and threw its wings out that were larger than 10 feet - how wide the road is - larger than the road is. It literally stretched its body out. I know that sounds crazy, but almost like it was putty, that's what it was more like than wings. It just, like, got extremely wide and then skinny again and shot straight up into the air.
I looked at my friend and asked him, "Hey, man, did you see that?" I knew he saw it I just wanted to make sure I wasn't crazy and he said, "Yeah, I saw it." We just didn't know what to do. I mean it was close to my driveway, so we just pull into the house. I was like, "Man, what was that?" He said, "You know, I don't have a clue." It was just really odd. We got into the house made sure we locked the doors and pulled the curtains on the windows.
I still don't know to this day what it could have been. I think about it from time to time especially out working late on the railroad. [It was] a clear night. I mean, no fog, warm summer night. I don't understand and you know I've brought it up to the guy that was with me since then and he still says, "I don't really know and I don't like to talk about it."I didn't really feel scared. It just happened so fast, I didn't know what it was. I still don't know what it was. I just don't know if I'll ever know.”
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
-----
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome cryptid investigators & researchers Max Hawthorne, Ron Murphy, Kenney Irish, & Steve Kulls for an Aquatic Cryptid Roundtable discussion. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine, and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild. Max is an avid sportsman and conservationist.
-----
Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts. In 2018, Ron also wrote 'On Aquatic Monsters of the Great Lakes: An Investigation into the Legends and Sightings of Unknown Animals.'
-----
Kenney W. Irish aka, "The Cryptopunkologist," is an author, hardcore/punk musician, and sales/marketing professional. Originally from the northern parts of Vermont, he has recently relocated to the beautiful Adirondacks area of upstate New York. He has a lifelong love of folklore, legends, monsters, and UFO stories. He has regularly attended and spoke at writers' groups, conferences, festivals, and various other platforms across the country. He has a passion for writing young readers chapter books. In late summer of 2022, 'International Cryptids & Legends,' the follow up to 'American Cryptids' was released via Beyond the Fray Publishing. He's also an explorer for the New York Bigfoot Society. Kenney has appeared on numerous radio shows and podcasts, including Coast to Coast AM. He has filmed in several documentaries scheduled to broadcast in the near future.
-----
Steve Kulls, aka ”the Squatchdetective,” former professional investigator and private investigator lends his 18 years of experience to the Bigfoot mystery and cryptids. Steve has appeared on numerous local news programs around the country and national venues such as Fox and Friends, and interviewed in print in over 100 newspapers over the last ten years. Steve has appeared on the History Channel series, “MonsterQuest,” and “America’s Book of Secrets,” the National Geographic Documentary, “The Truth Behind the Loch Ness Monster,” the NatGeo Channel series “Paranatural,” Destination America’s “Monsters & Mysteries Unsolved” and “Paranormal Survivor.”
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
A Paranormal Life welcomes Ronald Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru; to the show. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
3.3 billion Milky Way objects revealed by colossal astronomical survey
Unsettling Paranormal Activity Causes Cops in South Africa to Abandon Police Station
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved