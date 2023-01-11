Legendary LOUP GAROU Encountered in Swampy Louisiana Oil Field

A new oil field night watchman is walking along his tour route in the swamp and bayou late at night. He then encounters an unknown beast that threatens and chases him up an old derrick.
A reader forwarded the following account. It was told to him by his father several years ago:
"It is early evening as the sun is setting in Oil City, Louisiana as the night watchman made his way to his post. He was new on the job and his post was at one of the many old derricks. This location is near Cato Lake, as well as the surrounding swamps and marshlands.
He enjoyed his new job. All you just had to do in order to make it through the night was to avoid falling asleep. This derrick was furthest back from a particularly boggy section of swamp. Since he had no boat available to pull through the muck he decided to walk along the bank. It would take a little longer but the trek through the swamp wouldn't be anything he hadn't done before and he wanted to make a good impression to hopefully move up to a higher-paying position on a day crew.
The thick canopy of trees blotted out what little light was left and he paused to light a kerosene lantern as he continued on. As he held the lantern high he looked into the darkness. There was nothing he could see among the shadows. He thought that he heard something moving in the darkness, but decided that it was his mind playing tricks. He began to walk again.
It wasn't long before he heard it again. This time, there were steps mirroring his own, just to the side and behind him. So he stopped and he turned once again holding the lantern high. "Who is that?" he called out. He didn't receive an answer. His pace quickened as he began to walk again and he heard the steps begin, once more mirroring his own. Now he heard sloshing in the nearby water. He was becoming unnerved. He started to walk even faster, catching his feet on exposed cypress roots.
The sloshing steps were growing closer. His anger was building over the fear. He stopped again. "Who the hell is that?" he screamed. There was no answer. An uneasy quiet had descended over the swamp. He could hear the beating of his own heart and his quickened breath.
Then, from the darkness, came a low deep growl that reverberated in his chest. His blood ran cold. Without thinking he turned and ran! He had nothing to defend himself. His only hope was to reach the old derrick. He ran through the water and muck. He heard it following him. It crashed through the undergrowth. Water was splashing as the loud footsteps continued their pursuit. It sounded as if it were upon him when he finally reached the derrick and began to climb. He dropped the lantern. Fear and desperation caused him to climb. As he climbed higher an unearthly howl emanated from just beneath him. He thought his heart would stop as he wrapped his legs around the crossbeams of the structure. It howled again and began shaking the derrick with unimaginable strength. It circled him shaking and howling. The tears streamed down the watchman's face.
He desperately hung on until the golden glow of the sun eventually began to rise. He heard the unknown beast walking off with slow methodical strides through the water. He looked below him, barely catching a glimpse of a tall bipedal canine-like creature moving away from him in the dim light. As the darkness vanished and dawn lit the swamp below he could see its footprints in the mud where it had circled him.
He stayed where he was until the day crew came. It took some time to coax him down and after hearing his story and seeing the footprints the men were at a loss as to what this thing could be. They sought out an older gentleman who had lived there all his life and he knew everything about the woods, creeks, and the bayous in the area. He had looked around the area and then looked at the tracks. A serious and stern countenance came over his face. They asked what he thought it was? He replied "Loup Garou."
Silence fell on the group as the old man pointed his finger in the direction of the tracks going deeper and disappearing into the dark cypress swamp. Then he said, "The Loup Garou is real. It's been a long time since I heard of one around here. But, It's real."
