Indiana Squirrel Hunter Believes SASQUATCH COMMUNICATED Its Presence To Him

A northwest Indiana squirrel hunter encounters a Sasquatch after his inner voice tells him to turn around. Was it a warning? Did the Sasquatch use 'mindspeak' to communicate?
"I was squirrel hunting on public hunting property in northwest Indiana (DNR) about an hour from my house. It is my habit to start my hunting early in the morning. I had never felt any pressure while hunting in this area or since the incident. So I thought nothing of hunting this day. It was fairly quiet except for the twittering of the occasional bird while I'd been there.
It was after 11 AM when I decided to take a little break and have a snack from my pack. So I took a seat along the trail. As I sat there, a voice came into my thoughts that said, "behind you." You preach to listen to your inner voice and trust it. I did. I turned around to look behind me. As soon as I got turned around I saw an enormous being about nine feet tall and one thousand pounds with long flowing reddish brown hair all over his body that resembled an orangutan in color. I only saw it for one or two seconds because that is how long it took for it to stride across the trail opening. I got the impression that it didn't know or didn't care that I was there since it didn't look my way. I was about 120 yards away just sitting on the side of the trail.
I suddenly wanted to get the hell out of there realizing that I was no longer the apex predator in those woods. The 22 semi-auto rifle I had would have done nothing more than piss off the creature and offered no more protection than a sharp pointy stick. I head back to my car looking over my shoulder the entire time wondering if I was going to end up as a statistic. But I was not going to let this thing destroy my love for the woods.
It took me a while but I did make it back to those same woods. I now say at the very beginning of my hunts that I am only there to harvest a few squirrels and to enjoy the woods. I'm not there looking for them. I ask that they not scare me while I'm there. So far that has been working.
Does this offer credence to mindspeak? I don't know. Did 5he Sasquatch let me know it was there, wanting me to see it? I don't know but that is what I am leaning toward." JS
Transcribed Source: The Facts by Howtohunt.com
