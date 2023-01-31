'GLIMMER MAN' Experiences Submitted by Eyewitnesses

Three separate experiences involving a 'Glimmer Man' entity by a USAF security officer, a Florida mother walking her dog, and a Vermont teen while with his friends.
The following accounts were recently sent to me:
"In the year 2005, I was in the USAF. There was a shortage of security police at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ, and I was put on a temporary assignment. I was patrolling the National Guard side of the base with another Airman when we saw that the lights were on in an office building we had just passed. Moments before the lights were turned off. We went inside and there was a long hallway. Out of one of the rooms, a tall invisible shimmering creature came out and started moving rapidly toward us. The Airman ahead of me by about 10 feet moved over and made himself flat against the wall. As it passed him this thing was coming right at me and I froze for a moment. The Airmen yelled, "Get out of the way!" I did at the last second. I saw this thing move past me rapidly and there was a strong gust of wind behind it after it passed me. It just disappeared about two feet past me.
After that, whenever I tell someone, they don't ever believe me. But I'm glad that there are other people in this world that have seen something similar to what I've seen and that I'm not crazy."
"My wife and daughter walk our family dog at the Flying Eagle Preserve here in Citrus County, Florida. There was an old Boy Scout camp in close proximity to the river. Recently, she had seen something that she could not explain. A type of creature that was six to eight feet tall. She described it as a shimmer resembling the camouflaged form of the Predator alien in the movies. It would refract sunlight in subtle blues, pinks, and yellow rainbow-like colors with a silhouette that would suggest it had a long tail. It was really hard for her to put it into words.
I wanted to send it to you so that you could document the sighting. J"
"My husband tells an account of a Glimmer Man sighting that I am retelling. I just had him repeat it to me again to make sure I didn't mess up the story. He grew up in Vermont so it is very wooded everywhere in the place where he lived. It felt like a very benign place as far as absolutely everything else goes, but still, where there are lots of woods there is strangeness. I firmly believe that the woods are not a human domain. It belongs to the animals and God knows what else.
So about 30 years ago when he was still in high school he and his buddies were hanging out at a friend's house and the edge of the forest was probably 50 away from the porch where they were hanging out. My husband has never smoked or drank or done anything mind-altering due to a medical condition he has. So there he was of completely sound mind just randomly looking at the forest's edge when he sees a tall invisible humanoid figure strolling along the edge of the forest just inside the tree line. He watched it slowly walking the length of the property and out of sight. He said that he would have never noticed it if he hadn't been looking directly at the spot where it appeared initially and that it was so bizarre.
He didn't tell his friends and just played it off like nothing happened. The only description he could give, besides the weird Predator-type invisibility aspect, was that it was definitely humanoid-shaped. It was slowly swinging its arms and was definitely tall.
My husband is a no-nonsense practical down-to-earth sort of man with a lot of integrity. So he's not the type to make things up like this at all. He has seen a number of strange things in the woods over time here in Vermont.
I'm intrigued by his account, but hope that I never have a similar experience. S"
