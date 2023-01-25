'GLIMMER MAN' ENTITY Attacks Couple on Vacation...Then Follows Them Home

A new client contacted me about a specific and then subsequent encounters with a 'Glimmer Man' being. Please read the account and feel free to express your thoughts.
"I guess my encounter is about something called the Glimmer Man. I'm from southern Ontario, Canada. It was have been mid-July 2018. My boyfriend and I were spending a day in Toronto at a few restaurants, had a couple of drinks throughout the day, and then decided to kind of head back to the hotel early and crash.
I woke up at about 5 AM or so. I do wake up fairly early, but not this early. I was trying to go back to sleep. It happened that there was some light from dawn coming in from the windows. The curtains were drawn in the hotel room but there was some light coming in. I noticed that I can hear it it was my boyfriend talking in his sleep. I looked over at him. I guess there was probably about three feet of space between where my boyfriend was lying on his side of the bed and the space between the wall. As I looked beyond my boyfriend, I saw a shimmering movement along the wall. As I continued to watch I distinctly made out a humanoid form. It was kind of rocking back and forth. I didn't know what to think. Maybe I was tired and imagining this.
Then I saw a pair of eyes manifesting on the face of this being. As I watched the eyes turned a bright yellow color. Then the being crouched down and out of sight. Then suddenly it popped up right beside my boyfriend. I saw a shimmering hand reach up and cover my boyfriend's face, then pulled back when my boyfriend made a gasping sound. Then it happened again. I started shaking my boyfriend, but he wouldn't wake up!
The being then stood up and started walking around the bed toward my side. I immediately jumped out of bed and headed toward the bathroom. I entered and slammed the door. I yelled for my boyfriend to wake up, but I heard no response. Then I heard him gasping again! I opened the door and saw the being lying on my side of the bed. I stood and watched it, again yelling at my boyfriend to wake up.
Then suddenly, my boyfriend woke up and lets out a horrific scream. He looks at me with wide terrified eyes. I looked over to my side of the bed. The being was gone. My boyfriend tells me that he had an awful dream that someone was trying to smother him. I started crying.
I told him what I had seen. At first, I don't think he believed me. But the more I talked, the more he realized that his dream was similar to what I was describing. We quickly packed our bags, checked out early, and then drove home.
Since that day my boyfriend and I married. We bought a house and plan to start a family soon. But I occasionally see the same Glimmer Man. I believe he hitched a ride back with us from Toronto. He isn't here all the time but seems to show up at the most inopportune times.
Can you tell me what to do? Can this being be removed? Is it a spirit or a malevolent entity? LL"
NOTE: I talked to 'LL' for several hours. I do believe that this may be a Glimmer Man, but this being is unlike any that I have dealt with previously. It's not a shadow person or even a spiritual energy. This is something different.
I wonder now if there are several types of Glimmer Man beings? Could this be a camouflaged entity? I'd be interested in your thoughts. I plan to work closely with 'LL' in the hope of resolving this to her satisfaction. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved