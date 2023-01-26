GLIMMER MAN Appears During Native Lakota Drum Circle

A witness describes the appearance of a 'Glimmer Man' during a drum circle on the banks of the Missouri River in North Dakota. Some people believe that these are cloaked Bigfoot.
I received the following account from the witness several years ago:
"I'm writing you from North Dakota and I was intrigued when I saw the term "Glimmer Man" on your website. I had a similar encounter two summers ago in the area called Kimball Bottoms or as the locals call it "The Desert." Anyway I was down there at a drum circle they were having and I don't know if it was the drumming that attracted this thing or what. I was facing the water and banks of the Missouri River and it still being light outside (around 7pm in the summer) I could see everything clearly. I thought I saw a heat signature on the opposite bank, like heat rising off a hot parking lot in the summer). This stood out to me as I'd been staring in that area.
Anyway, zoning out as I went into an almost trance-like state due to the drumming, I started seeing this thing move. I stopped drumming and walked over to the edge of the bank. The more I watched the more I realized that this heat signature looked like it had arms and legs and was like swaying to the drumming still going on behind me. My friend came up and asked what I was looking at and as I pointed it out to her other people from the circle started to notice that we were pointing and staring at something across the river. More people stopped drumming and joined us at the bank. Some could see what we were seeing and others couldn't. Eventually, nobody was drumming anymore and this "glimmer man" had stopped swaying and was watching us watch him. More than one person had mentioned that it looked like the invisible (yet visible) alien from the movie "Predator." It was after maybe three mins of watching this "invisible being" (and yes many people tried taking pictures and video of it) only to not see anything when reviewing the images on their phones. Not surprising when you are trying to photograph a nearly invisible heat signature-looking thing).
At one point we could see this thing move back into the tall reeds and were surprised as the reeds parted. Those who didn't see the being couldn't help but see the reed part as it moved away. A few of us sat there for a good hour waiting to see if this invisible being came back, but we didn't see anything. However many people freaked themselves out by talking about "where this entity could be?" Was it lurking in the water, walking along the shore, hiding in the trees, etc? I have to agree they all had viable points. It was a very surreal encounter and only deepened my beliefs on things existing in the folds of what we call reality." JJ
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigators & researchers Carter Buschardt, Thomas Carroll, & Chad Redding for a team update discussion. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Carter Buschardt has been an investigator with BFRO for the last 13 years. Originally from Texas and currently lives in Missouri. He has had nearly 100 reports published to the BFRO website and has interviewed over 400 witnesses and counting. He is an experienced outdoorsman and trained as an investigator for MUFON. He studied herpetology in college. Longtime special interest in Sasquatch long-term habituation sites, burial research, infrasound, language, and stick structures. He is a true, boots-on-the-ground researcher/investigator and not a desktop warrior. He has met and visited the properties of nearly half of the witnesses whose reports have been published. He monitors and visits several properties with ongoing habituation activity to this day.
Author of 5 books, Sasquatch: Evidence of an Enigma I, II & III with 2nd editions of first two books. Carter is an active member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team. His website can be found at www.relichominid.com
-----
Thomas Carroll is a resident of Somerset County, Pennsylvania, and an avid outdoorsman & hunter. He joined Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research about a year ago and has already been involved with several investigations in western Pennsylvania. Thomas also hosts the Forgotten Faces Podcast which focuses on the Korean War.
-----
Chad M. Redding grew up in the Pigeon Hills region of western York County, Pennsylvania. A lifetime of roaming the woods, hills, and hollows led Chad to develop his passions and skills as a woodsman. Very much an avid lover of old traditional ways and old things. His love of the forests and mountains know no bounds. For he has camped, rambled, gathered, canoed, and fished. In all 4 seasons.
As a lover of local history and folklore, wanderer of forgotten places, and life-long experiencer of the strange. Chad also contributes to and works with Timothy Renner of Strange Familiars Podcast. Chad is also an active member of the Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research team.
Chad became the proprietor of Ruck Rabbit Outdoors a company that supplies old-style crafted, curated, refurbished, and surplus gear to the woods folk community.
A Paranormal Life welcomes Duke Sullivan, host of World Bigfoot News to the show. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Duke Sullivan is a Bigfoot researcher from Montana U.S.A. His interest in cryptids began when he encountered them in northern Minnesota in 1972 and 1977. He has been researching the subject since his second sighting, 45 years ago. Duke has lived in and done Bigfoot research in many states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, Texas, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, and Montana. Duke is the first person to bring the existence of lesser-known cryptids such as Mountain Giants and the Gugwe to the general public's attention. He is the founder of the Montana Bigfoot Project (a group on Facebook) and the founder and host of the World Bigfoot Radio show on YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, and Bitchute. WBR is one of the very few shows that feature an interview with an actual researcher and shows their evidence at the same time. Duke has also filmed Bigfoot many times and posts his field research videos to his channel as well. Duke has appeared on many shows, including Multiple visits to Sasquatch Chronicles, Strange Familiars, The Bigfoot Outlaws, Night Dreams talk radio, Fade to Black with Jimmy Church, Spaced Out Radio twice a week for the Cryptid Report, and over 2 dozen other programs. The World Bigfoot Radio channel not only covers cryptid information but also conspiracies and the evidence for them.
