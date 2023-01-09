;
Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports and Eyewitness Experiences - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler
Monday, January 09, 2023
'GIANT' RECORDED On Top Of Hill in Aguascalientes, Mexico (VIDEO)
A truck driver in the state of Aguascalientes, Mexico allegedly recorded a 'giant' figure that stood on top of a hill. A previous 'giant' was seen on a mountain in Vera Cruz, Mexico.
A published account of the incident:
1-2-2023
"This is the second time such a thing has occurred; another 'humanoid figure' was recorded in Veracruz weeks ago.
A video showing an alleged giant walking along the summit of a hill in [the state of] Aguascalientes went viral on TikTok, creating consternation among cybernauts who reacted with hundreds of comments about what they took to be a strange and unusual human or humanoid figure of great size. This recording is the second of its kind seen recently on social media.
Only a few days before Christmas, another user posted a clip to the Chinese social media platform also showing an alleged "humanoid" figure walking along a mountain somewhere in the state of Veracruz. Both videos were shared on social media, creating considerable polemics and debate among users. Both have gone viral.
The recording was obtained by a trucker driving through the state of Aguascalientes, specifically a section of the road between the capital and Lagos de Moreno, before reaching the toll booth known as "La Chona" according to information disseminated in social media, as well as the text visible in the clip.
Intense debate has been unleashed on TikTok regarding the video's credibility and the nature of the figure it shows. A figure which at a distance can be seen as very large is visible on the summit. Theories regarding the nature or origin of the creature began to arise among users.
Some of the most popular theories were centered on the humanoid figure being a "giant". The trucker recalled the experience of TikToker Andrew Dawson during a trip to Canada, where he had lived through a similar situation on Whistler's Peak in the state of Alberta.
Dawson's story generated controversy among cybernauts, after social media disseminated several of the TikToker's videos, showing his effort to find evidence of the alleged giant. However, it later became known that the youth had died during his odyssey."
Source: El Heraldo de Mexico
