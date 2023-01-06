Georgia Deer Hunter's GLIMMER MAN ENCOUNTER While In His Tree Stand

A Georgia deer hunter was in the Chattahoochee National Forest at his tree stand one late November afternoon when he observed a 'glimmer man' entity as it moved through the trees around him.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"In the early 1980s, I lived in a small town near the southwest part of the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia. I was hunting on public land in the National Forest just up the road from home in an area known as Cooper's Creek. I've hunted in and around that area for years and was very familiar with the terrain.
When I located a good spot that I thought would give me a good chance at a large buck I set up my lock-on tree stand about 12 feet off the ground. I was hunting with a 12-gauge shotgun since rifle hunting is not allowed in this area.
So, fast forward to early November. I had been hunting in my tree stand several times. This particular hunt was during the late afternoon around 4:15 pm. I wanted to get there earlier but I was held up at work. This was a Friday afternoon and my wife knew that I would not be home until 8:30 pm and even later if I had bagged a deer.
I parked my truck at the trailhead and started hiking into the woods to my tree stand. The walk would take about 20 minutes. Moving slowly through the woods since I didn't want to spook any of the wildlife. As I was walking I noticed how quiet it was. Eerily quiet. I finally arrived, climbed up, and settled in. I began to survey my surroundings. I began to have a disconcerting feeling like somebody was watching me. I just felt like something was out of place.
After a while, I kept looking at my watch wondering how much time I had left until dusk. I thought that I should leave early because of how I was feeling. Then, I caught movement to my right side. I slowly turned my head and began looking through the tree canopy. That's when I saw 'IT.' I honestly don't know what 'IT' was. I was staring into the trees and I saw what looked like a large human body, but it was completely blurred. It was moving through the trees. I could clearly see the outline of the figure but the rest was all blurry. I couldn't focus on it. It resembled an out-of-focus blob of gelatin that was in the shape of a human. Whenever it would stop moving I completely lost sight of it as it blended into its surroundings.
I continued to watch it stop and then start moving. I do so for about 15 minutes. By that time, I was starting to become scared as I was thinking about my walk back to the truck. So I waited for another 15 minutes or so.
It was getting dark by then, so I slowly climbed out of my stand. Once I hit the solid ground I wasted no time. I sprinted all the way back to my truck. I quickly jumped into the cab. I just sat there in my truck and tried to regain my breath. I drove home and said nothing to my wife or anybody else for several weeks. During that time I tried to convince myself that I had imagined the whole thing.
I eventually told my wife one night. She listened and said that it was probably my imagination. I later told my brother who said something similar to my wife. I never told anyone else.
I never hunted in those woods again. I didn't even go back for the tree stand. I took a break from hunting for about 5 years. I then started up again but never in that area. I still wonder what I saw that day. I have no rational explanation.
Years later, I think in 1988, the movie 'Predator' was released. When I saw the cloaked alien on the screen, I immediately tensed up in fear. That is what I saw! I was shocked! Did I encounter an alien? I still wonder what it was that I saw that day. I no longer hunt or spend much time in the woods." PL
