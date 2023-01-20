; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Friday, January 20, 2023

Eyewitnesses Report REPTILIAN HUMANOID Encounters (PHOTO)


Different accounts of Reptilian encounters and sightings found or reported to me over the years. One account was called into Coast to Coast AM while I was a guest.

“This happened in 2008 in Sierra Vista, Arizona which is about 15 minutes from the Mexican border. I had been homeless for about six months at that point and was drifting throughout the southwest.

So the usual schedule for me was to be awake until sunrise. The nights were cold and staying moving kept me warm, and the first rays of sunlight were so warm that I was able to sleep. I would only sleep for a little bit before I was back up and hitting a local charity for lunch. Cat nap through dinner, wake back up as the sun goes down, and wander through the desert to stay warm until sunrise.

I run you through my schedule so that you know this thing happened during my normal operating hours while I was fully awake. It’s not possible that it was a dream, and not likely to be my imagination.

So I had two routes. During the day I would be in town so I would be unarmed, but I had a straight edge sword back in my burrow that I had bought when I had a job and a car, and a house. During the night I wandered the desert, and would often be exploring far enough out that I could no longer even see the lights in town, so I would wear my sword sheathed on my back. A ‘just in case’ measure and I’d really only ever used it to carve up yucca stalks for the roof of my burrow.

So, here’s what I saw.

I’m walking along, following the edge of a small wash, twirling a stick I found. I’d walked for about an hour to get there, so I was probably a good five or so miles from any human on the planet. I hear a thump thump from up ahead, but there are some scruffy bushes ahead so I can’t see anything. Not wanting to sneak up on something dangerous like a mother javelina or bear, I take my stick and smack the nearest tree a couple times. Thumping stops, and about 30 feet ahead of me I see a head poke up from behind a bush.

A head I’ve seen before? Well, kind of? It had big eyes and tufty bits on it and was basically set up like any other primate face, but it also looked almost, well, reptilian.

So I did what any normal person would do and grabbed my sword handle and yanked it.  Well, it doesn’t really work like that. I yanked it forward and accidentally broke the strap that kept the sheath on my back.

So here I am brandishing a sheathed sword at a lizard being, five miles from nowhere, and it stands up to a full height of four feet. Then it sprints away from me with this ostrich-like gait that was more awkward to watch than it was scary.” NM

-----

“I was calling about the Carthage Underground. That Carthage Underground, I haven't been in there since 1996, we used to be able to drive in there and it was a huge cave. It's a man-made cave, it's not a natural cave. They've used it for offices, for storing food. It's really cool in there. I don't know what it is now but it's all locked up and secure now so you can't get in there.

Anyway, in 1996, I drove through there and it does have a little bit of a creep factor to it, but one time I stopped by the Walmart in Carthage and I walked over there. I was in line and I got a couple of items. Somebody behind me had stuff up on the counter and I just looked at it and I thought, oh, they must be going camping because it looked like stuff you would use for camping. But I noticed this tremendous odor and I thought, what in the world is that odor. I can't even describe it, it was so bad. And I turned around and I looked at the man behind me and he was really tall, wearing dark clothes, and had dark hair but his eyes were slits. I mean they were... I mean I got the biggest creep factor. I just thought he was pure evil. At the time, I didn't associate it with aliens or UFOs or anything like that but at the time I thought it was a demon because I was so creeped out. That was around the same time that I had been over in that cave.”

NOTE: This is from a call I received during an appearance on Coast to Coast AM on May 31, 2015. I later reposted the original account on the blog. Lon

-----

2 separate accounts of Reptilian encounters, including an interesting photograph of a supposed being in a blue flight suit and a possible craft.

These 2 accounts describe possible encounters with Reptilian beings:

Olympia, Washington - 2019-01-28: I was driving through a heavily wooded area approximately 30 minutes from west Olympia. I heard gibberish and a loud yell. I stopped my car and took a picture at the base of a drop-off, there were 3 beings. 1 in a small triangular ship. 1 next to the ship and one near a tree to the right. There were also two dead deer. They saw me so I jumped back in my car and drove away.

There is no road access to where they were. There was a tall grey on the right. A tall reptilian looking one in the craft. It had a helmet on and one next to the craft with a big white-colored head and long neck. It was wearing a blue astronaut/suit (image below). It appeared to have a smaller being or human in the back seat strapped in.

This was very real and scary. - MUFON

-----

Magnolia, Delaware - 11/30/2020 - 10:15 AM: I was walking my dog through my neighborhood which is surrounded by dense woods on all sides on 30 November around 10:15 am. We came to the pond and I noticed all the geese were lined up in a straight row next to the street which was very unusual so I decided to take a picture of them. At this time my dog became very upset, and scared, and was jumping up on my leg for me to pick up. I was trying to control him and continue our walk.

We proceeded on several more yards and I took another picture of the trees on a hill next to the pond. At this point my dog is so upset he was literally pulling me and running so we ran all the way back to my house. I looked at the two pictures and was shocked to see the first picture of the geese, as to the left of them was a massive, dark, solid circular shape, looming probably to my best guess 800 feet or higher and maybe as wide or more, sitting on the ground and behind some trees, in the woods.

The second picture shows a large reptilian type being high in the trees above the large green tree where I can see its head, shoulders, and arms. I got in my car and drove right back to this area and took pictures again of both areas and both the suspected UFO and reptilian being we’re both gone. Later that day I went back to this site with an EMF detector and it continued to spike large numbers in this area. This possible UFO also was sitting right next to the Tidewater Tower and propulsion building, making me wonder if it was garnishing energy of some type. It also looked as if trees and leaves were burned. I have checked my body and do not see any initial marks and do not believe I was abducted. - MUFON (original photos were not included).

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

-----



In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome cryptid investigators & researchers Max Hawthorne, Ron Murphy, Kenney Irish, & Steve Kulls for an Aquatic Cryptid Roundtable discussion. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine, and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild. Max is an avid sportsman and conservationist.

-----

Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts. In 2018, Ron also wrote 'On Aquatic Monsters of the Great Lakes: An Investigation into the Legends and Sightings of Unknown Animals.'

-----

Kenney W. Irish aka, "The Cryptopunkologist," is an author, hardcore/punk musician, and sales/marketing professional. Originally from the northern parts of Vermont, he has recently relocated to the beautiful Adirondacks area of upstate New York. He has a lifelong love of folklore, legends, monsters, and UFO stories. He has regularly attended and spoke at writers' groups, conferences, festivals, and various other platforms across the country. He has a passion for writing young readers chapter books. In late summer of 2022, 'International Cryptids & Legends,' the follow up to 'American Cryptids' was released via Beyond the Fray Publishing. He's also an explorer for the New York Bigfoot Society. Kenney has appeared on numerous radio shows and podcasts, including Coast to Coast AM. He has filmed in several documentaries scheduled to broadcast in the near future.

-----

Steve Kulls, aka ”the Squatchdetective,” former professional investigator and private investigator lends his 18 years of experience to the Bigfoot mystery and cryptids. Steve has appeared on numerous local news programs around the country and national venues such as Fox and Friends, and interviewed in print in over 100 newspapers over the last ten years. Steve has  appeared on the History Channel series, “MonsterQuest,” and “America’s Book of Secrets,” the National Geographic Documentary, “The Truth Behind the Loch Ness Monster,” the NatGeo Channel series “Paranatural,”  Destination America’s “Monsters & Mysteries Unsolved” and “Paranormal Survivor.”

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----



A Paranormal Life welcomes Ronald Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru; to the show. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)

Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts.

Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.


-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Alien life could be turning harsh planets into paradises — and astronomers want to find them

More on the Matter of Bob Lazar, "Containers" and Stolen Souls: A Sinister Saga of UFOs and Demons











PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,