Thursday, January 26, 2023

Experiencer Recalls UFO ABDUCTION & POSSIBLE IMPREGNATION Near Asheville NC Airport

A Henderson County, NC woman recalls her encounter with a saucer-shaped craft near the Asheville Airport. She believes that she was abducted and possibly impregnated during 90 minutes of lost time.

I recently received the following account:

"I had an experience in the early 1980s while driving home in Hendersonville County, North Carolina. This happened just before daybreak on a warm summer morning. I was driving south on Highway 26. I had just dropped my husband off at work and was heading home. The morning light was still low and it was a bit foggy so I was driving cautiously in the right lane. as I was passing the Asheville Airport exit I saw a large bright light high in the sky coming down vertically directly in front of me. I remember thinking that airplane is off course and headed in the wrong direction. It looked like it was trying to make a landing on the interstate.

I pulled over next to the guardrail and turned my radio volume down low as the light came closer. It stopped and hovered just above the interstate about a hundred and fifty yards away from me. Then the craft slowly made a sharp right turn and moved to the east of me to hover about one hundred and fifty feet above the dairy farm below. This property is now the golf course at the Asheville Airport. The craft was only about 50 yards from the guardrail now and where I sat in my car I was mesmerized. I rolled down my window and turned off my car. I could hear the noise of the craft pulsing and whirring. It did not look or sound anything like the airplanes I had seen and heard flying at the Asheville Airport over the years. The craft was flat on the bottom and domed in an upside-down saucer shape. It was huge at least the length of a football field and as it pulled alongside me on my right the bright light on the front of the craft was behind my view inside the car as it illuminated the pasture and the trees. Beneath the craft, I could also see that there were three smaller lights on the side that I was now facing. It was a red light flanked by two small blue lights located at the bottom of the disc. I could also see faint lights of the Asheville Airport runway in the background. I remember thinking it must be some type of top-secret aircraft being tested by the Air Force.

I got out of the car and walked around to the back and over to the guardrail. I stood there for some time just staring at it and trying to rationalize what I was seeing. Why had the airport control not called the Highway Patrol I thought to myself? Why is no one stopping? Why is there no response from police or emergency services? All of these questions ran through my mind as I stood there for several minutes staring at the craft and waiting to see what it would do next. I felt like I was in some kind of a trance or hypnotic state.

That was the last thing I remember until 90 minutes later when I found myself sitting in my car with both windows rolled up and the radio blaring. The car was running, the heat was on high, and I was drenched in sweat, but then it was full daylight and cars were zooming past me. I was dazed and confused as I drove home emotionally shaken, crying, and generally terrified. I was also in intense pain, so I went to bed immediately and I slept for several hours due to the stress. It felt like I had been raped and the pain in my lower abdomen was excruciating.

I never said anything to my husband or anyone else for that matter for many years until now about a month later after this incident. Years later, I had a very painful miscarriage which I feel was associated with the incident. I don't know what happened during these 90 minutes of lost time but I believe I was taken on board and I was impregnated. I will never know for sure. I did not see or come in contact with any creatures that I know of because I don't have any memory of the 90 minutes. But this I do know, whatever happened to me was against my will and it was very painful it has taken me many years to get my head wrapped around what actually happened to me. It has not been until the advent of the internet and YouTube that I have come to understand there are others who have had worse experiences with abductions. Can I prove that I was abducted? No. But I do know this if this was an alien craft the creatures inside it were malevolent and very dangerous. I believe they are demonic in nature and for anyone to think that aliens are here to help us is naive. Thanks for your time. KL"

