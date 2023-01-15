; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Experiencer Describes OTHERWORLDLY ENCOUNTERS in Long Beach, CA (AUDIO)

Posted below is an audio clip provided to me by my friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:

The experiencer, named Chad, details his personal otherworldly encounters during the summer of 2018 in Long Beach, CA. He was in bed with his wife when he hears flapping wings and claws on the roof.

The being continued to show up each night. After talking to his mother, she suggested that he try to communicate with the unknown entity.

He successfully communicates psychically as the being responds with movements. It's a very detailed and frightening description of the bipedal entity. He was able to 'see' the physical being in his mind's eye.

The incident has resulted in Chad experiencing another unexplained phenomenon, including a UFO sighting and an orb incident. He feels privileged and awaits more encounters.

HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

-----



In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome paranormal investigator, intuitive, & writer Richard Moschella. Please like, subscribe, and comment.

Richard Moschella is a paranormal investigator, intuitive, and writer from Morris County, New Jersey. He is the owner and team leader of the New Jersey Paranormal Project an organization he founded back in 2007, his goal was to research and investigate spirit. Though the New Jersey Paranormal Project has gotten to work with some of the best experts in the paranormal field, spiritualists, and mediums. 

The New Jersey Paranormal Project can be seen on YouTube and anyone can view the case files and be a part of the investigation. Richard is also a writer, author, and lecturer. His latest book is titled 'Case Files of the Paranormal.'

Richard's website can be found at www.RichardMoschella.com

Please join us in the chat!


-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

2022 - A Very Active Year for Significant UFOs/UAPs and Ground Level Balls of Light, Bigfoot, and Cryptid Encounters Reported In Pennsylvania

Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’











PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved
 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,