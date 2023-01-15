Experiencer Describes OTHERWORLDLY ENCOUNTERS in Long Beach, CA (AUDIO)

Posted below is an audio clip provided to me by my friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
The experiencer, named Chad, details his personal otherworldly encounters during the summer of 2018 in Long Beach, CA. He was in bed with his wife when he hears flapping wings and claws on the roof.
The being continued to show up each night. After talking to his mother, she suggested that he try to communicate with the unknown entity.
He successfully communicates psychically as the being responds with movements. It's a very detailed and frightening description of the bipedal entity. He was able to 'see' the physical being in his mind's eye.
The incident has resulted in Chad experiencing another unexplained phenomenon, including a UFO sighting and an orb incident. He feels privileged and awaits more encounters.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
