'DINOSAUR' BIRD Encountered on Ontario First Nations Reservation

An Ontario First Nations reservation resident is walking along a familiar trail when they encounter an enormous 'dinosaur bird' standing on the ground. Thunderbird or pterosaur?
"About 20 years ago (2002) I was walking an old trail through an open field between my grandparent's home and my dad's place on the Rez. Broad daylight. Sun was shining. Beautiful day. A typical walk I took every single day. Wasn’t a lot of distance between the two homes. Maybe a few hundred feet.
I was about halfway through the field when I saw something I had never seen before. Scared the crap out of me so I stopped in my tracks and ducked down to ground level. What I saw was an enormous bird. It was standing on the ground. It must have known I was there because it flew up and away. The wingspan was insane. About 10-15 feet wide. Legit looked like one of those ancient dinosaur birds you see in pictures. I lay on the ground watching it as it flew off towards the forest. I can still hear the swooshing sound of the wings as it took flight.
That was it, never seen it again. We have different varieties of birds here in Ontario, Canada. Eagles. Blue herons. Hawks. But no known species of bird is as huge as the one I saw that day. I ran right to my grandparents and told them what I saw. I had a feeling my grandpa knew what I had seen but he never said anything. Oh, and I was around 20-23 years old at the time so not a kid who may have been exaggerating. Wondering if anyone has ever seen something similar on their Rez." Jen Mt Pleasant
Transcribed source: Ghost Stories from the REZ
NOTE: The specific reserve was not mentioned. BTW, there are 207 First Nations reserves in Ontario, Canada. Lon
