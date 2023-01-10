Did a Coon Hunter SHOOT & KILL BIGFOOT in Harrison County, WV?

Did an old coon hunter from Harrison County, West Virginia actually shoot and kill a Bigfoot? According to the following account, even though there is little proof, the informant stated that it was true.
"I went to a friend's house in the Bridgeport area of Harrison County, West Virginia to sight in my new rifle. He began to tell me a story of a strange animal that was killed on this farm by the man who owned it before his death.
The farmer was a coon hunter and went out almost every night. One night the farmer's dogs got on a scent and took off. They ran for about an hour and stopped at the base of a tree as usual. The farmer made his way up the hill to the tree to shoot the coon the dogs had cornered. There was nothing there though. Thinking this was very strange he started to look around when he noticed a tree with its limbs shaking. Something was jumping from tree to tree to keep from being seen. The farmer finding this very strange went and told my friend what had happened and dismissed it altogether.
About a week later the supposed creature did the same trick. This made the old man suspicious because his dogs were very well-trained and had never let him down before. This happened for about a month when one night the dogs treed an animal and the farmer got there quickly and shot it. To his surprise, it was no coon.
It had long grayish, brown hair and was about five feet tall. Its hands were human-like and its feet were more hand-like than anything. I told my friend he was crazy so he decided to prove it to me. He told me the old man kept the animal but did not have it mounted cause he was afraid he had done something wrong.
My friend took me to the old barn and there it was. The old man had nailed its carcass to the wall. I was shocked! It was built a lot like a human and had hair 6 or 7 inches long on it. It had very large sharp teeth and resembled some kind of ape-looking creature. I told my friend I wouldn't say anything about it but I feel that it is my duty to report this. If anyone has any idea what this animal could be please let me know.
If someone would like to analyze the remains of this animal contact me by e-mail and maybe I can talk him into letting someone do some research on it. Please contact me because I am very interested in knowing what it is and I am very serious about this story because I saw it with my own two eyes." Unknown
NOTE: Supposedly, this incident occurred in the mid-1990s. An investigator from a West Virginia paranormal investigation group believed, at the time, that this account was a hoax since the informant refused a request for photographs or an on-sight analysis of remains.
This account was recently forwarded to me by a reader for my thoughts. I looked into the account and it seems that there have been a few variations posted online over the past 20 years or so. The account does seem to be contrived and embellished, but there really isn't much to go on. What are your thoughts? Lon
