COSMIC UFO RECORDED - Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia (VIDEO)

In the late afternoon on the 14th of January 2023, photographer D. Cook captured a short video of a UFO appearing in the skies over the vicinity of Leura/Katoomba in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia.
The 14-second video, shows a bright round object appearing from the left-hand side of the screen, moving, and blinking in a straight line before an extended ‘glow up’, and the object accelerating away and disappearing into the distant skies as the video ends.
The photographer explains that the capture happened when taking a series of videos for an upcoming public experimental UFO Project being conducted by Farsight Remote Viewing Institute.
“I was experimenting with location and camera settings and found a spot I thought looked like a contender. The light was behind me, I steadied the camera and started shooting. The slow-motion capture setting only allowed a limited short time video before automatically ceasing, so I kept pressing record again when each video finished”.
“I didn’t even know I had captured anything on the video. At the time, I didn’t see anything in the viewfinder. I was just taking a series of slow-motion video segments, consecutively one after another, with the purpose of trying to capture anything unusual in the sky”.
“It wasn’t until reviewing the footage a short time after, I realized what I had filmed. I examined it many times before I was convinced there really was something there. I had been feeling optimistic before filming and had hopeful expectations, but what I captured seemed like a gift”.
“Following on from that feeling of realization, my next thought was don’t drop the camera, don’t accidentally delete anything!”
“It wasn’t the first time I had tried to film the skies hoping that a UFO might appear. Some afternoons, if the light was optimal and there was a clear sky and very little cloud coverage, I would go and take footage and experiment. Up until then, I had only filmed some nice afternoon skies”.
“I’ve learned to be patient when trying to get any photography related to Paranormal content, UFOs, or High strangeness. It can be years between, and many different cameras later before something special appears in the lens. I’m really appreciative of this latest footage I managed to get. It’s an amazing and humbling feeling. Maybe one day I’ll be in the right place at the right time and photograph a Yowie. Until then I’ll keep my camera pointed to the skies and keep shooting and hoping”.
Video copyright ©D. Cook – Permission of use for Lon Strickler Phantoms and Monsters.
After researching a bit further into the type of UFO in the footage, it seems that this UAP is defined in a recent research paper published by the Main Astronomical Observatory of Ukraine’s National Academy of Science titled “Unidentified area phenomena I. Observations of events,” https://arxiv.org/pdf/2208.11215.pdf
Quote:
- According to our data, there are two types of UAP, which we conventionally call: (1) Cosmics (COS), and (2) Phantoms (PHA). We note that Cosmics are luminous objects, brighter than the background of the sky. We call them names of birds (swift, falcon, eagle). Phantoms are dark objects, with a contrast, according to our data, from 50% to several percent. Both types of UAPs exhibit extremely high movement speeds. Their detection is a difficult experimental problem. They are a by-product of our main astronomical work, daytime observations of meteors and space intrusions.
D. Cook Associated Phantoms and Monsters
