Canadian Soldier Witnesses SASQUATCH AMBUSH & HARVEST White-Tailed Deer in Alberta

A Canadian Armed Forces soldier describes the day that he witnessed a Sasquatch suddenly ambush and harvest a white-tailed deer while he was stationed in Alberta, Canada.
I recently received the following account:
"I'm a 62-year-old man who has seen lots of things in my life. My mother and my grandmother were Cree natives. My mother told me one day a story from her grandmother about the Wendigo and how it related to our people. She would always warn me to beware of the Wendigo.
I joined the Canadian Armed Forces when I came of age. My folks drove me to the gate to walk into my new life. My mom told me, "I am proud of you my son. I'm sure you will do well. Just be careful when you are out in the wild. Watch for the Wendigo."
After my basic training, I was sent on a tradesmen course and then to my first post. I was assigned to the Special Service Forces in Petawawa, Ontario as a communication specialist since my job included fixing telecommunication equipment. I had a top-secret security clearance. We trained hard when I was there and I was ready to go head-to-head with whatever enemy I would encounter in my missions.
One day in December we were transported via helicopter on a mountaintop close to Algonquin Provincial Park for a week of winter warfare courses. During this week of training, we each had to do guard duty at night. On one of those nights at around 2:00 AM, I started hearing strange voices down the mountain. That night the temperature was around minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. At first, I checked to see that everyone was sleeping in their tents. They were all accounted for. I scanned the area to see if I could locate someone. There was nobody there at least no one that I could see with my military-issue flashlight.
I continued hearing those voices for a while. So I decided to call out to whoever was there. "Hello. Who goes there? You're on a Canadian Armed Forces Base. Identify yourself." No answer. I kept looking for whatever might be there but I was still hearing those voices that sounded Asian. Some came from the right, others from the left. They seemed like they were having some kind of conversation. Since it was a training and learning exercise we had no ammo in our weapons. Not knowing what to expect I did the second-best thing I could do. I fixed the bayonet and kept walking around the camp.
The voices stopped after a while. I was wondering who in the right mind would hike into the wilderness for at least 20 miles in such miserable weather just to pull up a prank on us. That week they closed down the base two times because it was so cold. Of course, we stayed on a mountaintop. It was part of the training they said.
My replacement came after a while and when he showed up the first thing he asked me was what I was doing with the bayonet on my weapon. I didn't want to say I was hearing voices down below us. I told him it was so cold that I decided to do some drill movements to warm myself up. I don't know if he believed me.
The next month there was a huge military exercise in Wainwright, Alberta. The entire brigade ended up there. One day I was going on a call with my partner to do a repair on a piece of equipment that was out in the middle of nowhere. We had been driving for about 45 minutes in deep snow and could not find the equipment. I was driving and decided to stop and check our location to find our target. My partner was looking at a topographical map while I was trying to see if I could locate a reference point.
On our right, there was a forested area with pine and underbrush. On the left, there was an open field. At about a hundred feet from the tree line at my 10 o'clock position, there was a large white-tailed buck foraging in the snow. The deer was facing us and looking out in our direction. Then, out of nowhere, a huge creature blasted out of the tree line and aimed directly toward the grazing deer. It took less time for the beast to cover the approximate 100 feet of the deer than it took for me to tell my partner to look. The beast grabbed the deer by the head. It was taller than the deer by about 2 feet. It was reddish-brown in color with very wide shoulders. The head was pointed and was set on the shoulders without a neck. The arms were long and muscled. The legs were like 55-gallon drums and the body was covered with long hair. I wish I had more time to look at it and get more details but everything went so fast! As soon as the beast reached the deer it placed one hand on the top of the deer's head and the other at the back of the neck, then twisted it like it was a rag! Without even stopping it headed back into the woods with the deer over its shoulder. I put the truck in gear and said, "Let's get out of here!"
My partner managed to find the trail leading to our destination and we found the equipment. When we made our way back to the bivouac area my sergeant asked me if everything went okay. I told him I don't know what I saw on our way to the other location but it was pretty freaky. He looked at me and said that he didn't want to hear about it, so I kept it to myself and I walked away.
As time went on, and as I grew older, I realized that I had witnessed a Sasquatch harvest that deer.
I had a nice career in the Army. I did some missions and went on several UN peacekeeping missions throughout the world. I saw a lot of strange animals and witnessed many unusual situations. But that beast in Alberta was the one that I will never forget!" HJ
