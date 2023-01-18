Boston Couple Encounters 3 MEN IN BLACK After Observing UFO Over Their Home

A Boston, Massachusetts couple observes a UFO in the sky outside of their residence. Not long after, a black SUV pulls up in front of their home, and 3 persons dressed in black appear.
Boston, Massachusetts - 12/06/2022 2:00 AM - A couple weeks ago, my sister and her boyfriend were surfing the internet, watching videos on astronauts seeing UFOs and other theories surrounding aliens, such as plane pilots encountering UFOs. My sister is a huge believer in anything paranormal, that must be where I got it from.
About four nights ago, my sister and her boyfriend went out to smoke a cigarette around 2:30 AM. They were looking up at the moon and talking about how those astronauts in the videos they watched weeks ago really have no reason to lie about UFO sightings and how crazy it must have been for them. Within less than five seconds of talking about that out loud, they were peering up in the sky and saw an orb-like bright light was so bright the light illuminated their faces as if in the presence of fireworks. It was going upwards in the sky, not in a completely straight path but was swerving a little and going upwards. There were a few spark-like elements coming from the bottom of the craft, and the craft itself was visible for about three seconds before it completely disappeared. The craft was completely silent and appeared pretty close, way too close to be a plane or some type of shooting star. They thought it could've been a comet, but also too close to be that, or a meteor landing on earth but it was traveling upward and also disappeared.
My sister said the size of it was about the size of a streetlight from the ground's point of view but she couldn't make out the shape of the object because it was so bright. It was close to them that they narrowed it down to being a UFO. Both she and her boyfriend saw it which means one of them wasn't hallucinating. They were pretty scared, considering the fact that just seconds before the UFO appeared they were talking about alien encounters, they felt as if whatever it was heard them talking about that and wanted to prove their existence. It was more than just a coincidence.
They went inside afterward stunned, not believing or knowing exactly what they saw. My sister admitted to me that she thought it was cool to finally see a UFO for the first time. After about 45 minutes, her boyfriend wanted another cigarette, and as hesitant as they were to go back outside, they went anyway.
After about two minutes of being outside the second time, a black sedan SUV pulled up across the street, seemingly out of nowhere with absolutely no sounds. A man in all black came out and opened the trunk of the SUV, turned around, and began to stare at them. They could tell he was dressed in black but couldn't make out his face. Within seconds of this, she and her boyfriend noticed two other men in black standing at the end of the street, one house down from where they lived, kind of swaying back and forth as if they were trying to make out who or what they were. It seemed as if they were more intrigued by seeing my sister and her boyfriend than they were to see the men in black. My sister described them as also wearing all-black attire, and couldn't see their faces or even their skin color despite being only one house down from where they were standing. They were all blurred out and did not have distinct facial features. It was also almost 3:30 AM at this point. The MIB weren't talking to each other, smoking, or doing anything that made sense. They were just staring at them as was the guy with the trunk open to his SUV across the street. She said it gave her a very fearful, ominous impression.
As soon as that happened she grabbed her boyfriend's hand and sprinted inside the house, fearing that if she wasn't physically touching him he could've mysteriously disappeared somewhere behind her as they were running. She has not been able to sleep, turn off any lights, and doesn't feel safe being alone. She tried contacting the police authorities, but they basically told her they only take crime reports and not UFO reports. My sister said this is the scariest thing she has ever encountered, the UFO sighting was scary enough, but the strange MIB who just so happened to be staring at them so late in the middle of the night was even more terrifying. People had asked her why she didn't record the men with her phone, and she said she was way too scared to stick around to find out what would happen if she did.
What was the strange UFO she spotted in the sky with her boyfriend? And who were the men in black who happened to appear in the same area within less than an hour? If anyone has had a similar experience or encounter, please let us know! NUFORC
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
-----
In this Phantoms & Monsters Radio episode, I welcome 'Expanded Perspectives' Podcast hosts Kyle Philson & Cam Hale as we discuss various paranormal, mysterious, and unexplained subjects. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Kyle Philson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. His mother and father were lifelong residents of New Jersey and moved south only a few years before his birth to seek a better living. Growing up in rural Texas in a small town outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, Kyle spent a lot of time in the woods hunting, fishing and camping. His father and uncles first sparked his early interest in the paranormal. Watching shows like Unsolved Mysteries and In Search Of along with reading numerous books by John Keel and Ivan T. Sanderson, Kyle became fascinated by UFOs, Bigfoot, time slips, and parallel universes. Keeping an open mind and exploring these topics, he strives to present these stories and experiences shared by only a few in a fun and light-hearted way. Kyle currently lives in Texas with his wife and three sons.
Cam Hale was born and raised in Texas and comes from a long family heritage of Texans that can be traced back to before the Lone Star State gained its independence. Growing up in a rural country town he spent the majority of his time outdoors. Receiving his first taste of archery at the age of 5, he started down a path that lead him on solo camping and hunting trips across the state as well as many other states. Like most, his fascination with the strange and unusual started young with shows like In Search Of and Unsolved Mysteries. Diving deeper into these subjects at his local library only fueled the flames that led him to where he is today. With an open mind and adventurous heart, Cam looks to present the stories of the strange in a fun and intriguing manner. Cam still lives in the great state of Texas with his wife and two children.
The Expanded Perspectives website can be found at www.expandedperspectives.com
-----
In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes author, on-air personality, UFO researcher, and cosmic explorer Aage Nost to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Aage Nost is an author, on-air personality, seasoned aircraft pilot, hypnotherapist, UFO researcher, and cosmic explorer. A student of many sciences including metaphysics, theoretical physics, and different forms and theories of spirituality. Aage also hosts a weekly show at The Universal Consciousness Show and Broadcast Team Alpha.
Phantoms and Monsters Radio presents 'V' - What is 'V'? - V is a symbol with multiple meanings. V - Visitors from unknown origins have been interacting and interfering with mankind since our creation. V - is for the Veil separating our reality from the next. V - is the fifth dimension of unity. V - is a symbol for the Victims of society's evils and the Vendetta against them. Conspiracies turn to truths. Mysteries are revealed. “Wise men have tried to understand our state of being, by grasping at its stars, or its arts, or its economics. But if there is an underlying oneness of all things, it does not matter where we begin, whether it stars, or laws of supply and demand. One measures a circle, beginning anywhere.” V is that vector.
-----
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome cryptid investigators & researchers Max Hawthorne, Ron Murphy, Kenney Irish, & Steve Kulls for an Aquatic Cryptid Roundtable discussion. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Max Hawthorne is an American author and screenwriter. Referred to as the “Prince of Paleo-fiction”, he is best known for his Kronos Rising series of sci-fi suspense thrillers, which have garnered both Book of the Year and People’s Choice awards. He is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of the cryptid research book, Monsters & Marine Mysteries, as well as Memoirs of a Gym Rat, an outrageous exposé of the health club industry, and the children’s book I Want a Tyrannosaurus for Christmas. He has been interviewed by both The Washington Post and Fangoria magazine, and has appeared on QVC, Spaced Out Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM, and in A Tribe Called Quest’s rap video, I Left My Wallet in El Segundo. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, he is a singer/songwriter, avocational paleontologist, cryptid researcher, IGFA world-record-holding angler, and a Voting Member of the Author’s Guild. Max is an avid sportsman and conservationist.
-----
Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts. In 2018, Ron also wrote 'On Aquatic Monsters of the Great Lakes: An Investigation into the Legends and Sightings of Unknown Animals.'
-----
Kenney W. Irish aka, "The Cryptopunkologist," is an author, hardcore/punk musician, and sales/marketing professional. Originally from the northern parts of Vermont, he has recently relocated to the beautiful Adirondacks area of upstate New York. He has a lifelong love of folklore, legends, monsters, and UFO stories. He has regularly attended and spoke at writers' groups, conferences, festivals, and various other platforms across the country. He has a passion for writing young readers chapter books. In late summer of 2022, 'International Cryptids & Legends,' the follow up to 'American Cryptids' was released via Beyond the Fray Publishing. He's also an explorer for the New York Bigfoot Society. Kenney has appeared on numerous radio shows and podcasts, including Coast to Coast AM. He has filmed in several documentaries scheduled to broadcast in the near future.
-----
Steve Kulls, aka ”the Squatchdetective,” former professional investigator and private investigator lends his 18 years of experience to the Bigfoot mystery and cryptids. Steve has appeared on numerous local news programs around the country and national venues such as Fox and Friends, and interviewed in print in over 100 newspapers over the last ten years. Steve has appeared on the History Channel series, “MonsterQuest,” and “America’s Book of Secrets,” the National Geographic Documentary, “The Truth Behind the Loch Ness Monster,” the NatGeo Channel series “Paranatural,” Destination America’s “Monsters & Mysteries Unsolved” and “Paranormal Survivor.”
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
A Paranormal Life welcomes Ronald Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru; to the show. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Ron Murphy, 'The Crypto Guru,' has been investigating the stuff of nightmares for over 30 years. He has delved deeply into the shadows to shed light on the things that go bump in the night and meticulously researched the historical and psychological context of myths and legends from around the world. Ron seeks to uncover the archetypal precedent for the monsters that haunt our collective thoughts.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
How extinct animals could be brought back from the dead
World's oldest runestone inscribed nearly 2,000 years ago is discovered in an ancient cremation pit in Norway
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS ® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS ® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved