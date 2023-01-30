Bizarre CONDENSED TIME GLITCH Experienced by Friends in Alberta, Canada

A group of friends in Alberta, Canada experiences a bizarre time glitch where time seemed to condense into a very short period. Very interesting series of events.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"In 1995 in High River, Alberta, myself, my girlfriend, and a good friend of mine experienced a time anomaly we can't explain. My house was built next to the Highwood River and my backyard extended right up to the shore. A large log rested on the riverbank behind my backyard and we all decided to sit out on the log and have a few drinks while talking and hanging out. We did not notice anything out of the ordinary while sitting there but when we finished our drinks and had enough hanging out, we headed into the house. That is when things got weird.
We had been bowling earlier in the evening and left the bowling alley just as they were about to close. The bowling alley had a liquor store and we stopped there to grab a few beers to drink at my place. We purchased a 12-pack of beer and left. The clerk was a little frustrated at us because the store closes at 10pm and we made them close slightly late, around 10:10pm. Then we went and sat by the river as I already explained.
When we had finished our drinks and gone inside, the clock in my house showed the time as 10:12pm. I thought that couldn't be right and maybe my clock needed a new battery. I checked the time on my computer to get an accurate time to set the clock. The computer showed the same time, 10:12pm. This made no sense as we somehow drank 12 beers and smoked a pack of cigarettes in only 2 minutes? I thought no way this is real, someone is pranking me. Back then phone companies used to have a number you could call to get accurate time and temperature. I called the time and temperature line and it also confirmed the time was (now) 10:15pm. I checked the receipt for the beer we purchased and sure enough, the receipt showed that we purchased the beer at 10:10pm. Somehow we traveled from the liquor store to my house, drank 12 beers, smoked a pack of cigarettes, and had a good long visit in 2 minutes? We were not drinking fast or power puffing our cigarettes so the only explanation I can think of is somehow we were in a time anomaly where time passed seemingly normally to us, but in fact, time was passing much slower for us. Most people I tell this to think we just got drunk and confused but the receipt proved to me that wasn't the case." C
