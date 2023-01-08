;
Sunday, January 08, 2023
BIGFOOT/YETI VIDEO - Adygea Republic, Russia
This video was supposedly recorded in the Adygea Republic of Russia and was featured on a European television news station prior to 2014. It isn't very long, around five or six seconds.
According to Rocky Mountain Sasquatch:
"If you take a close look at the video some interesting characteristics of a Bigfoot posture and locomotion can be identified and several characteristics of a suit can be ruled out. Even though this creature is moving very fast it maintains the Bigfoot leaning posture throughout the entire video.
Not only can you see the face and nose you can also see several colors and tones in the face, head, and body, more typical of a living animal than a suit. You can see the muscle definition in the leg and calf region. This is a place most costumes fail. They hang and have no definition."
The Adygea Republic, Russia is located in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe.
Watch the video and make your own assessment. I'm not sure what to make of it but it is an intriguing recording.
