BIGFOOT Demonstrates Supernatural Speed While Chasing Truck Near Pinkham Notch, NH

A New Hampshire resident describes a harrowing encounter that she had with a Bigfoot that chased her car outside of Pinkham Notch. The speed and movements of the creature are incredible.
"I was driving home from the night shift at my job in Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire in the White Mountain National Forest. It was a half an hour's drive at around 10:30 PM. I'm always on alert for moose and bears which can pop onto the road at any time. The night was foggy and wet.
Suddenly, about 10 minutes from town, I noticed a movement next to my truck on the driver's side. It was a very large animal running alongside at an angle as though trying to cross Route 16 from left to right. My truck was in the way of its crossing and I swerved to avoid it. It was doing about 50 miles per hour and it kept right up for about a quarter mile. It had a full coat of six-inch long silvery black and gray hair undulating, thrust its hind legs forward so fast it was a blur, and pushed its long front leg/arms under its body to propel. The head was tucked down in the dark. I maintained my speed and the creature kept right up not tiring at all.
Then suddenly the movement turned into a hyper-speed blur and it launched forward in front of my truck and jumped the guard rail near a stony brook to my right. It disappeared. It was not a bear.
I have spent a lot of time alone or with others in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine with many large animal encounters. I never saw anything like this before. It opened my eyes that these Bigfoot beings are around. Now as I hike the deep woods with my dog I notice strange things like uprooted saplings, tree trunks, and roots stuck into the ground upside down, carefully arranged identical stones and patterns on the path. I have feelings of not being alone. I quietly sing and deliberately think that I am simply passing through and I have no desire to mingle with or bother others on the trail. I travel with my dog and a loaded 9-millimeter pistol just in case. So far I've been left alone. I bump into hikers on the Appalachian Trail and sometimes give them a ride to town. So far no one has admitted to any encounters, but I always ask if they have noticed anything strange on the trail." Vicky
Transcribed source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon