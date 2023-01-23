; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

BIGFOOT Demonstrates Supernatural Speed While Chasing Truck Near Pinkham Notch, NH

A New Hampshire resident describes a harrowing encounter that she had with a Bigfoot that chased her car outside of Pinkham Notch. The speed and movements of the creature are incredible.

"I was driving home from the night shift at my job in Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire in the White Mountain National Forest. It was a half an hour's drive at around 10:30 PM. I'm always on alert for moose and bears which can pop onto the road at any time. The night was foggy and wet.

Suddenly, about 10 minutes from town, I noticed a movement next to my truck on the driver's side. It was a very large animal running alongside at an angle as though trying to cross Route 16 from left to right. My truck was in the way of its crossing and I swerved to avoid it. It was doing about 50 miles per hour and it kept right up for about a quarter mile. It had a full coat of six-inch long silvery black and gray hair undulating, thrust its hind legs forward so fast it was a blur, and pushed its long front leg/arms under its body to propel. The head was tucked down in the dark. I maintained my speed and the creature kept right up not tiring at all.

Then suddenly the movement turned into a hyper-speed blur and it launched forward in front of my truck and jumped the guard rail near a stony brook to my right. It disappeared. It was not a bear.

I have spent a lot of time alone or with others in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine with many large animal encounters. I never saw anything like this before. It opened my eyes that these Bigfoot beings are around. Now as I hike the deep woods with my dog I notice strange things like uprooted saplings, tree trunks, and roots stuck into the ground upside down, carefully arranged identical stones and patterns on the path. I have feelings of not being alone. I quietly sing and deliberately think that I am simply passing through and I have no desire to mingle with or bother others on the trail. I travel with my dog and a loaded 9-millimeter pistol just in case. So far I've been left alone. I bump into hikers on the Appalachian Trail and sometimes give them a ride to town. So far no one has admitted to any encounters, but I always ask if they have noticed anything strange on the trail." Vicky

Transcribed source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH

