ALIEN-IMPREGNATED EXPERIENCER Recalls Her Encounter, Abduction, & Ordeal

A New Jersey woman is in a club and encounters three strange men. She feels a physical change during the incident. She is soon pregnant. But after an abduction, the fetus is gone.
In New Jersey during the 1980s, the witness was engaged to a young man. He took her to a dealership to look for a car. The family that owned the dealership was extremely wealthy. She noticed a young gentleman (she guessed 29 to 30 years of age) was watching her and it made her uncomfortable.
A couple weeks later, she was at a club.
“I'm on the second level and I see these three men come in dressed in suits. They had a glow about them and they seem to be doting on this one person and somehow in my mind, I knew that was the man I had seen at the dealership so I ignored him and I’m standing there and all of a sudden I felt this burning charge go through my back like from head to toe and I turned around and I saw this vision of a giant galaxy out in outer space. Now, this was pre-Hubble (telescope) and I had never imagined or seen anything like this or didn't know anything about outer space aliens, nothing. I became so frightened, I just began shuddering and this man came to me and he said, 'Did you see what happened when I looked at you?' and I said, 'What was that?' and he said, “That's the galaxy I come from'.
There were two other gentlemen with him and one gentleman had started reading my mind and talking about a friend I had who was a professor. He said, I know your friend, the professor from this small town in Peru and he literally named the town and I’m freaking out.”
Frightened, the witness told him she would call but she was engaged and had no intention of doing so. She did not return to her apartment for two weeks.
“I was so frightened to go back to my apartment because I just felt like somebody was watching me and I kept saying to myself, It's in the sky... It's in the sky... It's in the sky.”
This seems to set into motion a number of bizarre anomalous experiences. She reached out to a famous CIA operative / UFO investigator (sounds like she's talking about Derrel Sims). One day she discovered that her email address of 10 years was gone after she talked to him. In her attempts to recover it, she was told “no email such as this exists.”
Things came to a head one night.
“I found out like I was maybe six weeks pregnant and in a couple of nights I found myself waking up and it was not a dream. There's a difference between a dream and an experience. This was an experience and I was in absolute agony. I opened my eyes and these people in surgical garb were around me but they were not people. They had these giant black shiny eyes. They looked Asian and I was, like, 'Stop, please no, you're hurting me!' and I looked down and I saw this black oozing liquid all over my abdomen and it's funny because years later I saw the Travis Walton movie (1993's “Fire In The Sky”) and he described some black oozy stuff and that was what was all over. And this is before that movie came out and when I looked at this one creature with the surgical cap, he gave me the evilest look like he was enjoying hurting me and it was horrible.
So anyway lo and behold, a couple of days later I go to get an ultrasound and they tell me that there was no baby and no evidence of a placenta. There's no nothing. Everything's gone and I’m not pregnant. It's completely gone and the doctor was baffled by this. Within a day I got the worst abdominal infection with a 104 fever where he said if you don't get well over the weekend with this antibiotic go to the emergency room immediately.”
Transcribed source: [Monsters Among Us Podcast - Sn. 12 Ep. 12 - Yowies, cults, witches and an alien took my baby. Uploaded Dec 02, 2021]
NOTE: This series of incidents is somewhat similar to a case I was involved with several years ago with a young woman in New Hampshire. She had repeatedly been impregnated after an abduction, then after the first trimester, the fetus was gone after a subsequent abduction. This occurred on 4 occasions and was documented by ultrasound records. Lon
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon