1960s TIME GLITCH in Old Ohio Motel Room

A man and his co-worker rented a motel room for the night. When they entered it looked like they were in the 1960s. Then a woman in 1960s attire stepped out of the bathroom and screamed
I recently received the following account:
"In 1996 I was traveling and working in a small town in southern Ohio. It was getting late in the afternoon so my co-worker and I decided we would get a room in a small motel in town and do some paperwork before finding a place to eat supper. The motel was smaller, like 30 rooms or so, and was probably built sometime in the 1950s. It was the single-floor, park-at-your-door type. Being a seasoned traveler, I always requested the room furthest away from office traffic, so the clerk gave us the last room on the left side. The motel was shaped like an 'L' with the office in the middle.
After parking the van and gathering our things we proceeded to the room. Upon unlocking and opening the door the first thing that struck me was how old-fashioned the room was, straight out of the 1960s. It looked old-fashioned but everything looked new. Just then a door on the left rear of the room bathroom opened and a young woman in her 20s stepped out. She was wearing what looked like clothes from the early 1960s and a hairdo to match. Seeing us two men standing there she started to scream and frantically made her way back into the bathroom. We started apologizing and retreated out of the room.
Thinking they may have double-booked the room, we returned to the office. When we explained to the clerk what happened his response was there had better not be anyone in that room and that at the time there were only 3 rooms lent out. We followed the clerk back to the room and as he opened the door the room was completely modern. Nobody was in there. I think the clerk thought we were trying to mess with him. We stayed the night and everything was totally normal.
I believe we stepped into a glitch in time that day. I often wonder if by chance some young woman was scared to death seeing a couple of strange-looking men in her room in the 1960s." TL
HAVE A COMMENT? GO TO OUR SUBREDDIT AND POST YOUR THOUGHTS
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman' or 'O'Hare Batman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon