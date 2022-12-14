; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Was the 'SKINNY BOB' ALIEN VIDEO RECORDING Authentic?

An interesting video showed up on YouTube in 2011. The conglomeration of leaked videos allegedly shows an alien being interrogated by some government agency, possibly the KGB.

There have been a large number of debunkers, but discussions are still open today on the authenticity of these videos.

An “alien” that looks very much like a typical “Grey” type entity is shown being interviewed and examined, supposedly as part of some sort of diplomatic exchange. The creature is described as being from the Zeta Reticuli star system, sent as part of an envoy to discuss “matters of mutual concern.” According to the videos, the aliens would be escorted by special officers and only meet with high-ranking officials. Although several aliens are claimed to have been present, the one most prominently featured is one with the nickname “Skinny Bob,” who would become a viral sensation with his appearance and spark much debate within the UFO community.

The alien itself appears as a very thin, slouched-over figure with an oversized bald head, slit-like mouth, large eyes, that seem expressive and blink, and supposedly claw-like hands, although we never get a good look at its hands in the videos.

There was apparently a whole series of interviews conducted with the creature from the years between 1942 and 1969, although only a few clips have managed to get leaked out. The most well-known clip simply shows Skinny Bob sitting at a table, apparently in a telepathic interview, after which we see footage of the alien from head to toe, showing its disproportionately long arms and freakish build. After that, there is a shot of it allegedly within a pool of some sort of liquid, where it would supposedly sleep.

According to the videos, the aliens were often filmed without their knowledge or agreement, with one “document 072/E” supposedly describing an incident in 1961 in which three of the beings realized that they were being secretly filmed by a hidden device, which was considered a violation of their agreement. There was supposedly a treaty that stipulated that photographs and filming of the entities would not be allowed unless specific permission was given. While these two clips are the most well-known and widely available, there were allegedly other clips that have since been taken down, such as that of the alien spacecraft and another of an autopsy being performed on a dead specimen at the base.

As soon as these clips were released there was immediate debate as to their authenticity. Arguments over the video have gone both ways, with some convinced, it is real, while others point out that it is obviously a hoax, and much analysis is being done on the footage. Was this CGI, animatronics, or the real deal? One special effects guy by the name of Ben Philips offered up his own thoughts on the footage by saying the following words:

"If Skinny Bob was faked he’s either an animatronic puppet or CGI or a blend of both. If it’s digital then it’s outstanding and the creator was a professional. If it’s digital then it wasn’t keyframed animation but motion capture. If it was motion capture then it would need a studio setup. A studio setup means money and more people. If it was a puppet then it’s not only a stunning design but the puppeteer was top of the pile; the way he shifts his stance and looks down when he’s having his height measured is beautifully done and one of the reasons why it is a computer-generated character, it was done using motion capture and not keyframe animated. I’m not saying it isn’t faked. I am proposing that if it was, then it was done by a multidisciplinary team of effects professionals. They spent a lot of time and money building physical models for extremely short clips that weren’t even the main subject matter of the video, Skinny Bob. If faked none of those involved have broken silence since May 2011 to lay claim for their work."

Other VFX experts also examined the footage but are not so sure. It has been pointed out that the frame rate seems off, and there have been arguments over whether it was 16mm footage or not and simply that the aliens look fake, with a fake-sounding camera-clicking sound overlaid over it all. However, even for skeptics, the mystery remains. It seems like it would have cost quite a lot to make these videos, yet no one has really tried to make any money off of them. It had also been suggested that it was some sort of viral marketing for a science fiction film, but if that is the case, then for what film? These clips were released back in 2011, yet there has been no movie that they have been connected to and no one has admitted to making them. Also, no one knows who the mysterious “ivan 0135” (YouTube channel) is. They have never given up their identity and have sort of dropped off the radar.

One Reddit user “JamesyEsquire” has given a pretty good summation of these points as follows.

"In terms of this being 'real' there are numerous red flags, the camera clicking sound seems to have been added on over the top of the footage, overall it just 'feels' too good to be true. Now, the problem is this. Many CGI experts and those in the movie industry have studied the footage and most agree that if fake, it is the work of a studio with a big budget. I would estimate, especially in 2011, for a studio to produce something of this quality, you are looking at a budget approaching $250,000. To my knowledge the video has not been monetized, nobody is making money off of this, and no studio has ever come forward to claim it. If this was a viral video for an upcoming movie, we would know about it by now, the footage was released in 2011. Again, I don't want this to descend into a real or not argument, the mystery to me is why? Who made this? Who had the money to make this for seemingly no benefit? I would love to hear the thoughts of people who work in the movie industry and special effects, what kind of budget or setup are we looking at to make this footage in 2011? Are there examples of 'homemade' CGI from 10 years ago that looks as good as this? Is it even CGI? Is it animatronic? Again, if so, who made it?"

The videos have been largely judged to have been a hoax, but we are still left with some mysteries. Who made them and why? Why is it that they went through so much effort to pull this off? Who is the mysterious poster of these clips and where did he go? To this day no one has claimed responsibility for the videos, which has only further caused the believers to insist they are real. Hoax or not, the Skinny Bob videos always raise many questions about how difficult it will be to ever get any photographic evidence accepted as real and especially when it is posted publicly on the internet.

What are your thoughts on the 'Skinny Bob' recording? Lon

