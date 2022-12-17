USS Kearsarge Chased by 'CAR-SIZED UFOs' in the Atlantic Ocean

A US Navy warship, the USS Kearsarge (LDH-3), is said to have been chased by two “car-sized balls of light” that were immune to anti-drone weapon attacks in October 2021. This strange report is one of the latest in a series of disclosures of collisions of American warships with mysterious UFOs that have occurred over the past few decades.
The US military is increasingly beginning to report on the mysterious phenomena they observe. During recent interviews, documentary filmmaker Dave Beaty, who in 2019 directed the Nimitz Encounters documentary about the famous 2004 Tic-Tac UFO incident, spoke about an incident that happened in October 2021. During this incident, at least two mysterious flying objects have been revealed to have been flying behind the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge for several nights while it was on military exercises off the east coast of the United States. The source describes the “menacing looking” balls of light following about half a mile behind the ship and about 200 feet (61 meters) above the surface of the ocean. The source that Dave Beaty learned about the case is a now-retired USMC officer identified as now-retired under the alias “Mark” because the source did not want to reveal his real name to the public.
The military exercises that USS Kearsarge was on at the time included working with systems designed to destroy enemy drones. So when the personnel aboard the ship saw glowing flying balls one night, they thought these objects were training targets and used anti-drone weapons against them. However, they saw that, despite the measures taken, the balls continued their movement as if nothing had happened, making “dive maneuvers”.
After that, they reported the mysterious balls to the authorities, who contacted other military officers and received information from them that the UFOs did not belong to the US Navy. Previously, Beaty said that he received logbooks from the USS Kidd, which described that in July 2019 USS Kidd was surrounded by at least four unidentified flying objects. These reports, and many others leaked by the US military, as well as several videos, have sparked a renewed interest in UFOs in recent years, probably the largest since the 1980s. Because of this, the U.S. Department of Defense created an official UFO sighting reporting structure for the first time in decades, and Pentagon insiders, intelligence officials, senators, and even former presidents have massively admitted that yes, there is something inexplicable in the sky.“
There used to be UAP sightings that were ignored or never reported, but today more military personnel report them and this leads to more others who dare to talk about it. The stigmatization of such things is gradually being eroded these days whereas it was much worse in the past. Officers actively avoided reporting or talking about encounters with the UAP, as the fear of career suicide was very real to them. Back then, reluctance to report or talk about meetings with the UAP was taken for granted.”
Sources:
US warship was chased by two car-size ‘balls of light’ UFOs
Mystery lights following US warship kept secret by Pentagon, UFO enthusiast says
US releases secret documents showing two ’40ft ball of light’ UFOs swooping over warship armed with anti-drone tech
US Navy Warship Chased By Two “Balls Of Light” That Evaded Anti-Drone Devices l Encounter With UFOs?
