UNKNOWN HUMANOID Suddenly Emerges From Brazilian Waterfall (VIDEO)

Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends, and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 28 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers.
He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast AM, and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News, and other newspapers.
His website can be found at www.prestondennett.weebly.com
Lynn Wallington lives a life amidst the strange and unusual. Her first paranormal experience happened at a young age, where she saw her great grandmother sitting at the edge of her bed one night, only to find out the next morning that she had passed away.
Her interest in the paranormal and how it affects people led her to get a degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts. After Lynn graduated, she worked for Harvard Medical School doing research and working with clients who had Schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis.
In her 30’s Lynn had her first experience with a UFO, and shortly after had an experience with a mantis being. Her interest in the field of ufology was sparked. Using her own experiences and her background in Psychology, she helped to develop and run the Support Program for experiencers.
Lynn is also certified as a Regression Therapist and has worked with experiencers to help recover memories and understand the role these experiences have played in their life.
In January 1973, fourteen-year-old Dolly Safran gazed out the window of her home near the Florida Everglades. Without warning, a UFO dropped from the sky and hovered in her backyard. To her shock, Dolly could see thin, gray-skinned figures with large dark eyes staring back at her. Frightened, she dived under her bed to hide. At that moment, her bedroom filled with a blazing blue light. The next thing she knew, morning had arrived. She was lying on the floor wearing somebody else’s pajamas. She had been taken, again. This was not her first episode of missing time. It had happened many times before. Only this time, something different happened. Dolly remembered. In fact, she remembered everything.
Over the next few days, Dolly recalled being taken onboard the craft, where she was examined by Gray ETs. She then had a long conversation with them, was given a tour of the craft, and was told she would soon be contacted again. Only a few days later, the ETs returned and took her onboard again. Dolly had no fear as she spoke with the grays, who reminded her that she had been contacted many times before. She was asked if she would like to work with them and learn from them, and what she would like to learn? Amazed by the opportunity, Dolly chose to learn how to pilot the craft. The ETs agreed.
So began Dolly’s lifelong experiences with the extraterrestrials. She recalled all of her earlier childhood experiences and finally understood what had been happening to her. She remembered being taken to another planet where she and other children were taught by the grays about a wide variety of subjects: science, history, philosophy, spirituality and more. More encounters followed.