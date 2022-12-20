TIME TRAVEL: Can Future Humans Save Us From Ourselves?

Time travel theories. Are they credible? One idea that has caught people's imagination is that UFOs could be in fact vessels used by evolved humans from the future who want to change or manipulate history.
Some academics reckon that UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) are already here, among us.
Michael Masters, professor of biological anthropology at Montana Technological University, added that people from the future know that they have had "a long evolutionary history on this planet. It is obvious that our technology is going to be more advanced in the future, and people from the future certainly want to preserve the chances to get to this step of our human evolution. They certainly want to preserve their own time and control their destiny.'
So, Michael Masters thinks the "simplest explanation, innately, is that it is us (flying UFOs)," and suggested that the craft could be "anthropologists, historians, linguists" coming to our own time. They would time travel to "get information" in a manner not possible with today's technology.
Some claimed that the supposed time travelers are actually heroes trying to save us from ourselves. Ufologists have talked about the possibility of them being on a mission to prevent World War III.
Robert Sheaffer, an American freelance writer, and UFO skeptic branded the idea of UFOs as time travel devices as "highly dubious." So, who should we believe? Are we living the script of the movie “The Tomorrow War” without knowing it? Meanwhile, US documents released in recent years revealed that time travel and anti-gravity technology could be possible and that it was a part of priority research inside secret US programs. So could this secret technology be harnessed by humans to visit other worlds and other times?
The documents were obtained as part of a Freedom of Information request into the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which is the Pentagon's supposed secret UFO program. One file described how to use anti-gravity technology to produce spacecraft. It stated that the "effects can be implemented by manipulating spacetime." The report stated that there is research on different ways of "controlling gravity," This concept might be possible to produce exotic phenomena such as faster-than-light travel, and time machines.
I personally believe that if time travel becomes a reality these future humans will move through time and space using wormholes or portals, not necessarily with the use of specialized craft.
Do you think that it could be possible? Should we give credence to this theory? Even if it were technically possible, we must keep in mind that changing the past means we change our present. Would we really benefit from that? Lon
