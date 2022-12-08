The Nexus of the MICHIGAN DOGMAN & GABLE FILM Deceptions

I recently received some information that is supposedly the basis for the infamous Michigan Dogman and Gable Film charade that captivated enthusiasts throughout the cryptid world.
Here is the account that I was recently told by an investigator who lived in north-central Michigan in the 1970s:
There were a group of loggers who, after a long day, settled around a fire. As they congregate at the fire they find themselves feeling watched. Apparently, someone or something was watching them from the tree line. Being loggers they decided to ignore it until the loudest howl that any of them had ever heard emanated into the campsite. Not knowing how near this canine was, they quickly made their way into their cabins.
The description of the cabins is a single-room log dwelling with bunkbeds and the door was tall to accommodate axes over shoulders. So it was about a seven-foot door with a small window about six feet up. The loggers now in the cabin begin to discuss the oddity of having wolves so close to camp. Then they heard the howl again. This time it was right outside the cabin. None of them had a gun at the time. They decided it was best to block the door and wait until sunrise in order to attempt to chase the wolves off. This is when they hear some guttural gibberish. The sound was something close to words, but not quite. The sounds made their way around the outside of the cabin until it reached the door. In the door window, they could see the face of a very large dog-looking thing peering at them! Immediately, some of the loggers began to pray while others were too shocked by the sight of the massive canine head.
The wolf apparently retreated in the morning, but they can find no sign of wolves other than some very large paw prints around the cabin. But the prints suggested that this beast was bipedal.
From what I can gather, this story originated in the forests east of Traverse City, Michigan, sometime in the early 1970s. There was another account from the area around the Ottawa National Forest in the Upper Peninsula at about the same time period.
The first newspaper account of the 'Michigan Dogman' was published soon after in the Grand Haven Tribune. All of the conjecture eventually led to the infamous 'Gable Film' which was an elaborate, but somewhat convincing hoax. You can find more about the history of the Gable Film at this link. Lon
