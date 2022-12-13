;
Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports and Eyewitness Experiences - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
The Day AN EXTRATERRESTRIAL NAMED 'VRILLON' Contacted Earth (VIDEO)
Forty-five years ago, a bizarre event occurred during a live television broadcast in the UK. The presentation was circumvented by a supposed alien intelligence named Vrillon.
On November 26, 1977, at around 5 PM local time, a regular news program on the Independent Broadcasting Authority on the Southern Television network, was interrupted by a computer-generated voice. While the news anchor Andrew Gardner was delivering the top news headlines, his voice became distorted, the TV picture wobbled, and people heard a strange, metallic buzzing. Then a deep somber, echoing voice, that seemed to have been electronically disguised, bellowed out from a person claiming to be an alien from another world. The voice called itself 'Vrillon' who represented a certain body known as “The Ashtar Galactic Command.” It delivered an enigmatic message, asking humans to give up warlike ways and embrace peace before it was too late.
During the entire transmission, the video feed was tinged with just a slight distortion. The message ended during the programming of the Looney Tunes cartoon. Andrew Gardner remained silent during the incident and acted as if nothing had happened. However, the strange transmission was heard by thousands of people in the south of England who must have thought it was a joke.
The TV station apologized to its viewers for the inconvenience and publicly dismissed the whole matter as a hoax. Soon, all British media outlets published the news about this incident, and then it grabbed the attention of international media. The ITV company, whose broadcast was interrupted by this message, long and carefully searched for the culprit of the incident, a possible prankster or ingenious technician who managed to hack their equipment. Unfortunately, they failed to trace the culprit. They only managed to find out that the signal was sent to the Hannington transmitter antenna located on Connington Hill and broadcasting to Berkshire and North Hampshire. The signal source was quite small, located somewhere near the antenna.
This incident has been studied by various researchers of anomalous phenomena and ufologists. John Reppion, a collector of British bizarre tales and folklore, claimed that the person behind the mysterious message had thoroughly prepared for the interruption and specially chose the time of the late afternoon news for the broadcast so that the maximum number of people could hear it. Reppion went on to examine several subsequent cases in which pranksters tried to interfere with American TV broadcasts, and found that they were fundamentally different from the “message of Ashtar.” All American pranksters sent deliberately humorous messages on TV, while Vrillon’s voice was broadcast in all seriousness and never said anything that would indicate something funny. Vrillon’s voice was not exactly a human voice, but something strange, electronic, possibly extraterrestrial.
Many ufologists in recent years believe that Ashtar’s message was a real attempt by aliens to establish contact with Earthlings, trying to convince us not to start World War III. It is believed that in the late 1970s, the Cold War between the West and the USSR became especially tense, and many people believed that a nuclear war was about to begin. The message is still relevant today in 2022.
Do you believe that an otherworldly entity actually attempted to communicate a warning about nuclear destruction? Lon
