'THE CREATURE' on the Roof: Real or Perceived?

A young Pennsylvania man is plagued by overwork and stress. Eventually, he perceives a supposed Sasquatch or bipedal creature continuously walking on his roof at night. Very interesting account.
"Back in the early 1980s, I had no knowledge of Sasquatch. I was living in rural Pennsylvania. I was overworked, burned out with graduate school, emotionally on edge and simply could not make time in my life to deal with these ongoing incredible experiences. At my job I had just got up to a managerial position that required me to work at least 60 hours a week, rarely enjoying two consecutive days off from work. I was constantly tired and cranky. Overworked, underpaid, and viewed a graduate degree as a road out of this crazed unappealing cycle. So when not working or attending classes I studied.
One night I was in bed studying around 2130 hours when the first of the ongoing incidents occurred. I was living in a rural area with no neighbors within sight. It was a mobile home, secluded and inexpensive to rent in a nice enough place for a lad my age who needed cheap temporary digs and was eager to move up in the world. My bedroom was at the far end of the mobile home. The door to the room was closed and the only light on was above my head as I lay propped up on the pillow.
Without any forewarning or a premonition, I heard extremely loud, heavy footsteps come bounding down the corridor toward my room. I could see the framed pictures on the wall shaking. In an instant, without any thought, I rolled off the bed, pulled my semi-automatic pistol from the nightstand, and kneeled at one side of the bed between me and the door. I level the pistol at the door. The heavy footsteps stop just outside the door I was badly frightened. Whoever was coming through the door was about to receive bullet wounds.
I checked the clock on the nightstand and watched five minutes tick away. My heart was pounding it seemed like an eternity. I knew I had to act so I ordered whoever was outside the door to get out of my house or they would be shot. I yelled this directive in the manliest voice I could muster and spice things up with vulgarity. There was no response. No sound of footsteps retreating. Nothing. I yelled again, angrily with greater vigor, and waited. Again, nothing. No sound. My heart was jumping out of my throat. I fully expected to be confronted and possibly need to shoot the Intruder but there was no response.
I raised up and started to work my way through the mobile home, turning on lights, checking each room and closet, and saw nothing. Both doors leading outside remained closed and blocked. Eventually, I returned to bed and nervously fell asleep with the pistol under my pillow. There was little choice. I had to work the next day and had classes after work.
Unbelievably, the scenario repeated itself almost every night for weeks. Yet, there were differences. I came to understand that whatever large heavy thing was shaking the mobile home was bipedal. I also realized that the footsteps were not inside, but outside. It would bound the length of the mobile home above me at the edge of the flat roof and then presumably be gone. It's crazy how could one of those damn things support that kind of weight. This occurred night after night. I never heard any vocalization nor did I make any effort to see what was running on top of my roof, even though I was well-armed. I was too exhausted and frightened to go out into the darkness in this remote location and confront what I began to refer to among my closest friends as 'the creature.'
I became indifferent to the creature. I came to fully expect it to run the length of the mobile home each night before I drifted off to sleep. I casually spoke to my friends about the creature's presence. They smiled awkwardly. The creature became the norm. I needed sleep, an exhaustive daily routine demanded it and I felt I had no choice but to pull the curtains closed and ignore what was happening on my roof. There were never any sounds of anything gaining rooftop access nor were there any nearby trees with stout limbs that might allow a climber to access the roof. As well, there were never any sounds of something climbing down from the roof or leaping to the ground. Whatever it was bolted the length of the roof and that was all I noticed. Over time the heavy bipedal footsteps became somewhat more delicate. There was less violent shaking and vibration.
At about that time I got lucky. One of my friends suggested a sleepover. She had heard me speak of the creature but I wasn't certain she believed the story. I had no idea how she would react when the lights were turned off.
That first night, we were snuggling up and something heavy bounded across the length of the roof. The lights did go out and the creature did not disappoint. It came dashing across the roof she turned her head toward me and whispered 'the creature.' That was it. No big deal. The creature was on the roof.
Soon word got out into my circle of friends that someone other than I had experienced the heavy creatures sprinting across my roof. That night my closest male friends began to express great interest in this but none offered to visit and enjoy the experience. Gradually, over many weeks, the once weighty bipedal footsteps grew softer and lighter. Then they grew faint. Eventually, I could not hear them. Finally, I no longer thought of the creature.
Life and fate took me away from that place. I realized as I write this 40 years later that my largely different reaction at the time was mad, insane, illogical, driven by extreme fatigue, too much pressure to excel at work, and too much self-imposed effort to excel. I could not begin to understand by simply ignoring them. I knew whatever was on my roof was bipedal and I knew it couldn't be human. I simply accepted it. Then I ignored it and continued onto my exhausting mind-numbing day-to-day grind.
Thankfully there have not been further rooftop experiences."
Transcribed Source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH
NOTE: I found this account quite interesting. Was it a real Sasquatch on the roof, or was it a mind-manifested tulpa/thoughtform that continued on, even when he was at another location? I have heard and read several related experiences over the years, but one involving a continuous manifestation of a Sasquatch or other cryptid is unique. Your thoughts? Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon