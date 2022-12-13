Texas Boy Scouts Encounter MASSIVE BIGFOOT CHASING DEER While Hiking at Night

A group of Texas Boy Scouts sneaks out of camp during the night to explore some nearby nature trails. They soon encounter and are frightened by a massive Bigfoot chasing deer.
"I'm 50 years old and I grew up in a small suburban town called Deer Park, Texas. It is located on the southeast side of Houston. This incident occurred on a summer night in 1985. I was 13 years old at the time. I took a road trip with the Boy Scouts to Enchanted Rock State Park in central Texas to camp out for the weekend.
On the first day, we were there, and after setting up camp, we took a hike off of a 300-foot cliff face made of solid granite. We hiked through natural caverns near the end of the day. While walking back to camp we noticed a couple of nature trails just off the main park road that we could hike. But the scoutmaster told us that we weren't going to have time to explore those trails on this trip.
On the second night, four of us decided to sneak out and explore those trails after the scoutmaster went to sleep. Around 2 AM we rallied on the road outside of camp. We began walking toward the trails, following the main park road which stretched around the outskirts of the park to the nature trails. We had a couple of flashlights between us. The road we were on was about 14 feet wide and made of asphalt. It was a full moon that night so we could see fairly well once we got away from the camp lights and our eyes adjusted to the darkness. We were walking shoulder to shoulder down this road, talking and joking around as young boys do.
About 15 minutes or so after we left camp and before we could reach the trails we were suddenly startled by rustling and movement from the brush on top of the hill to our left. We saw three deer crash in the bushes and run down the hill and scurry frantically across the road about 40 feet in front of us from left to right. We heard louder popping and cracking noises and crashing sounds on top of that same hill to the left. We all froze in place. A sense of dread came over me.
At that moment a dark figure broke through the brush line sprinted down the hill and appeared to be chasing the deer across the road in front of us. In one long stride, it crossed the road. It was running on two feet but after crossing the road it crouched down on all fours and seemed to gain more speed. When it did it disappeared into the brush. It had to be at least nine feet tall. In this upper torso area, I estimate to be four to five feet across the shoulders. it also had a very short neck that appeared to be sunken into its shoulders and massive muscles could be seen through the thin dark body hair which was shimmering in the direct moonlight. Its muscular build and definition were impressive, to say the least, and would make any bodybuilder jealous. The head was massive and conical at the top. If I were to guess I would say it had to weigh about 800 pounds or more.
A few seconds later it passed in front of us. We all noticed an ungodly pungent odor, a combination of feces, urine, and garbage like I smelled at the dump in the past. We all panicked and sprinted full speed back toward camp constantly checking over our shoulders to see if maybe it had decided to follow us. We all stopped short a camp to gain our composure and catch our breath. We needed to discuss what we had just witnessed. we all agreed not to tell anybody for fear of getting in trouble for sneaking out or that nobody would believe us, accusing us of making up the story.
We broke camp at 8 AM that next morning and headed home. we never talked about it again and we lost touch with each other shortly after the incident. I've only told only a couple people about this incident over the years for fear of being ridiculed." MH
