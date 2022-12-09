SASQUATCH Recorded on Forest Road in Northeast Vermont (VIDEO/AUDIO)

A northeast Vermont man and his passenger are driving through the woods on a dirt road when they encounter an apparent Sasquatch crossing in front of them. There is also audio of the creature.
This past summer, a carpenter (Ken) in northeast Vermont in the area of the White Mountain National Forest was driving on a dirt road through the forest. As he was driving and commenting, he and his passenger were recording on their phone cameras.
If you watch the video, at the 2:24 mark, a bipedal creature is seen crossing the road in front of them, at approximately 100 feet ahead. The driver comments on the creature and continues to drive forward.
When he reaches the area where the bipedal creature crossed the road, the passenger is able to record the back side of an apparent Sasquatch. The hair is somewhat long and auburn-brown in color. It is clearly seen in the sunlight and very close to the witnesses.
The driver stops his pickup and exits. As he does so, you can hear the Sasquatch making a deep mournful granning sound. This occurs 3 times and startles the witnesses. He immediately gets back into the truck and leaves.
The sound made by the Sasquatch is different than any that I have heard in the past. Was it a warning or an expression of fear? Very interesting. Your thoughts. Lon
