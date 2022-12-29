Russian Orthodox Priest Claims BIGFOOT SIGHTING in Crimea Mountains

A Russian Orthodox priest claims to have observed a Bigfoot or hairy hominid in the mountains above Yalta, Crimea in 2021. He attempted, unsuccessfully, to photograph it.
I recently received the following account:
"Good afternoon. I am an Orthodox priest from Russia. In 2021, in the Crimea in the mountains above Yalta, I personally saw Bigfoot. It was attracted by the sound of the whistle on which I played in the Uchkosh Tract. Bigfoot went out to a rock located opposite the west of me. I was on the east side of the gorge. There were about 300 meters between us. It looked tall, strikingly taller than a man, massive body and shoulders, long arms, and long legs.
While I took out the camera to photograph him, he went up the slope, with huge steps of about 2 meters approximately. When I photographed the place where he was, all the pictures were overexposed, and my Canon Eos 5 Dmark 2 let me down for the first time. Such is the short story of my second and such a bright meeting with Bigfoot." Отец Феофан (Father Feofan)
NOTE: This is not the first time that I have received a sighting report of a supposed Bigfoot or similar hairy hominid in Crimea.
According to the BFRO:
"The nearest region to Ukraine with a substantial history of reports is the Caucasus Mountains, between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. There may be one or two stories from Ukraine (Crimea). In the Caucasus, by contrast, there are hundreds of witness accounts extending back into history, and many living eyewitnesses. Bigfoots are called "Almasty" (or "Almasti") in the Caucasus mountain range."
Anyway, I'm not sure what the priest actually witnessed. Lon
