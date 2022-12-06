Remarkably Clear SASQUATCH VIDEO Recorded by Boaters in Northern Ontario, Canada

A video from northern Ontario, Canada shows, what clearly appears to be, a Sasquatch walking in a wooded area near a body of water. The video was shared by the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization. It was stated along with the video that these boaters in northern Ontario had recently captured the incident. No specific time and location of the sighting was provided.
The boaters are recording the nearby shoreline when a large biped with reddish-brown hair steps out from the woods and walks across the open shoreline, providing a clear, though brief, view to the onlookers. The Sasquatch quickly disappears into the trees. The fluid movement of the Sasquatch is noted, along with its deftness in navigating the rocky and steep terrain with ease. Because of the dexterity demonstrated in the video recording, I find it difficult to imagine that this was anything other than an actual Sasquatch, as opposed to a human dressed in a heavy and bulky suit.
What are your thoughts? Lon
