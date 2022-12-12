Ohio Mother Encounters 7-FOOT-TALL UPRIGHT CRYPTID CANINE Outside Her Home

After discovering a ritual location along a river near Lima, Ohio, the witness' mother not long after has a horrifying encounter with a 7-foot-tall upright cryptid canine outside of their home.
I recently received the following account:
"Hello, I don't read all of the stories posted on your site but this one struck me. I grew up in a town called Lima, Ohio and this is my story.
For many years the "old-timers" coming in from the middle rural areas south of Lima would talk about three sightings of the 'Ohio Grassman.' One of them I'd spoken to as a teenager even claimed to have trapped one in his barn to prove that he wasn't crazy. He awoke to find the barn door in splinters in the field surrounding it. These are the stories that first got me interested in cryptids from our area.
But this isn't about the Grassman. Neither is it about the strange lights and stories that were featured in a film about my high school, Shawnee, in an Amazon Prime movie.
There is a place southwest of Lima, a bridge actually that the locals refer to add the Coven Bridge. Far out there in the farm area and not a lot of residences. Not many of the kids in the area knew about it because it was far out in the country. The legend was that this bridge was a meeting place for a group of people who practiced black magic and the sort. It was also said that they believed in lycanthropy and were there to summon that power.
On that, at this place, a group of about 8 of us hopped into a can on a Friday night looking for a thrill. Not much to do in a small town.
To shorten the story I'll tell you that shortly after arriving at this dank, black water in the middle of nowhere my friend and I decided that we could venture down to the underside of this very old, metal-frame bridge. It was a full moon and I know this sounds like a horror movie setup, but the moonlight reflecting off of the still water was the only way we noticed what we discovered under there. The old bridge was supported along the shallow banks by flat river rock and from the moonlight, it appeared that some dark, oozing fluid was running down the sides of this wall. When my friend lit his zippo we realized that it was not blood but candle wax. Some person has gone through the trouble of drilling out the rock in over a dozen places to insert brass sleeves and to place stick candles. The place had been used for quite some time, based on the amount of wax, for some ritualistic purposes, based on the drawings of animals and symbols.
A few months later, in the summer, I took my mother there, as she was interested to see these types of things.
Fast forward a short time later into the summer/fall, my mom was arriving home from work after dark. Where we lived in our quiet neighborhood, our backyard ended at a farmer's field for 50 acres or so then woods. We lived in a pretty rural area ourselves. She drives her car up to the house and as she parks, her headlights are shining on the closed garage door. She stated that she thought my dad was outside standing in front of the garage door until whatever it was stood up straight and was about 7 feet tall, hunched with long arms, about like a dog. It looked directly at the car with the headlights shining on it then quickly hopped over the hood of her Buick and ran across the field to the woods.
She was very shaken by this ordeal. When she finally came into the house and was, as expected, visibly upset and crying. It took a while for my dad to calm her down.
For decades after the incident and even until she passed this year she refused to talk about it. She said it upset her too much and she wanted to forget it." JR
Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
In this episode of 'V' host, Vincent Richardson welcomes humanoid & UFO researcher/author Albert S. Rosales to the show. We hope to see you in the chat. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Albert S. Rosales was born in Cuba where he experienced several strange events, some UFO-related. He migrated to Spain in 1966 and lived there for a year. He then migrated to the United States soon after.
Albert joined the US Navy in 1976 after traveling to Europe. There he began collecting reports on UFOs/etc. In 1980 he went to work for his father until he became ill and passed away. Albert joined the Miami-Dade Police Department as a 911 dispatcher in 1984 and worked there for 35 years. While there, he heard it all, including UFO and humanoid reports!
In the early 1990’s he began to concentrate on summarizing only humanoid/entity encounters of all kinds. To date, he has summarized and collected over 24,000 reports, and the database is updated and corrected daily.
Albert has written 16 books on entity and humanoid encounters chronologies, including a book about UFOs and humanoids over Florida. These can be obtained on both softcover and Kindle versions on Amazon.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
In this episode of Phantoms & Monsters Radio, we welcome paranormal researcher, investigator, and author Steve Stockton. Please like, subscribe, and comment.
Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd and strange encounters. He also references his own personal encounters with the unexplained. Steve studied English language at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and lives in Portland, Oregon. His books include 'Strange Things In The Woods: A Collection of Terrifying Tales' & 'My Strange World'. His most recent series is titled 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances.'
From his early years, Steve has had what can be called strange and, often times, frightening experiences with the paranormal and unexplained. These encounters led him to search for the answers, only to discover the truth isn’t easy to find. His book 'My Strange World' is a collection of Steve’s encounters from his personal life, as well as his life as a renowned paranormal researcher. If you like scary stories and to take a trip down the road of the unexplained and bizarre, then buckle up and get ready to dive into the strange world of Steve Stockton.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
A Paranormal Life welcomes Tobias Wayland, who is a paranormal investigator/author at The Singular Fortean Society & Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research. Bernadette McDaniel (Host)
Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean who has been actively investigating the unusual for over a decade; the first several years of his investigative career were spent as a MUFON field investigator, and following that he investigated independently prior to becoming the head writer and editor for the Singular Fortean Society. Tobias is a frequent guest on various podcasts and radio shows, has contributed to several books and periodicals on the paranormal, and is often invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events.
He was featured in the series premiere of Expedition X, and the Small Town Monsters documentaries Terror in the Skies and On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman for his work investigating Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan. He and his wife Emily have been involved with the Lake Michigan Mothman investigation since its advent in the spring of 2017, and published a book chronicling the experience, The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest. His second book about unusual phenomena, Strange Tales of the Impossible, continues their work in investigating a variety of seemingly impossible events.
His years as an investigator have served him best by illustrating that when it comes to the anomalous, the preternatural, and the paranormal, any answers he's found are still hopelessly outnumbered by questions.
Please join us in the chat, so that you may ask questions. Don't miss this opportunity.
-----
-----
-----
TODAY'S TOP LINKS We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
A zoologist explains why the project to resurrect the woolly mammoth should go extinct
A "Quantum Brain" Could Solve The Hard Problem of Consciousness, New Research Suggests
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor
PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify
**********
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.
Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved