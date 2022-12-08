; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Numerous BIGFOOT INCIDENTS Recalled by Virginia Appalachia Resident

A southwest Virginia woman describes her various encounters with Bigfoot over several decades. There were incidental sightings and a few more that were scary.

The following report was recently forwarded to me:

"I live in southwest Virginia in the Appalachian Mountains. When I was a youngster I ran through the fields and the woods at will. But once darkness set in I would not even go near the edge of the woods.

At that time we had troublesome neighbors. One night while I lay in bed with the window open I heard bizarre laughter and commotion coming down the mountainside. It passed down through the valley. I'm laying there terrified. Then I hear what sounds like someone taking a hammer to a watermelon right outside my window. I refuse to look outside because I have no idea what it was. I don't think I slept at all that night.

Another strange incident occurred early in my marriage to my first husband. There were six of us that would hang out together. My brother and his girlfriend and his best friend and his girlfriend would hang out with us. On this particular day, we were going to meet at one of the two local campgrounds in the George Washington National Forest to hang out around a campfire and drink, generally having a good time.

On our way on the road to the camping area. We drove through one campground and we didn't see anyone. So we headed further up the mountain to the other campground, only to find that they were not there either. We sat for a few minutes trying to decide which campground to hang out in while waiting for them to show.

Soon, we heard a crashing sound coming toward us through the woods. We were on a knoll and it was dusk so we couldn't see what was making the noise. It was coming closer and getting louder and more violent. We decided that it might be best for us to leave not knowing what to expect. But in order to get out of the campground we had to go back to where the crash was coming from. This campground was higher than the road and as we made our way down I looked behind us right as my husband stopped. I thought I saw something. I even thought it was following us and my husband put on the brakes again. I couldn't see the gravel road. All that I could make out was a furry torso. I yelled that something is following us! So my husband floored it and we go fishtailing down this gravel road in a Chevy Camaro with whatever this thing was right on our bumper! I don't remember how long it followed us but my memory says one minute is the amount of time that it was right behind us and the next minute it was gone. I don't think we ever went back up there after dark.

The next incident is one that really creeped me out. First, I'll give you a little history of the road I live on. It follows a rather large creek that was once a railroad. The original road runs along the opposite side of the creek and crisscrosses back and forth across the creek. One section of the old road is called Red Banks because it's a red clay cliff that rises up from the creek and the road runs along the top of this clay bank. During the 1950s a man supposedly ran his wife off the road in her car at the spot and her body was never recovered. My brother claims that on certain nights you can hear her scream. I always thought it was a legend until one day during a break at the factory I worked at an elderly man walked up to me and commented that he heard I was from so-and-so county and proceeded to tell me about his daughter being murdered by her husband at Red Banks in the 1950s. This was in 1993.

Jump forward to about 8 years ago and this road is closed to traffic because the bank has collapsed again taking half the road with it. My son and I decided that it was a good place to take walks. The closed section is surrounded by woods on both sides and there are no houses. One particular day I decided to walk by myself. I passed the last of the houses and I slipped through the barriers and out of the bushes. My sudden appearance startled something and it took off running up the hill, but I didn't see anything. There was no movement. But its footfalls were bipedal as it ran up the hill through the dry leaves. I was standing there frantically searching for any movement and I saw none. The hair rose up on the back of my neck and I got goosebumps. Needless to say, I turned back and I never walked through there again.

Not long after that, we moved about three miles up the road to an area that's more remote. The house is surrounded on all sides by mountains and literally sits in a valley. You can turn a full circle and see nothing but woods towering over the house.

One day my youngest son and I had gone to visit my parents and stayed past dark. We parked at the garage which is about 50 feet from the house and closer to the road. When we exited the car we could hear crashing in the woods on the other side of the road. I stopped to see if any deer would appear. The crashing got louder and you could hear tree branches cracking. I remember thinking that's not a deer. Maybe it's a bear. The longer we stood there the more violent the sounds became and I realized that whatever it was it going in circles.

I immediately got a mental image of a Bigfoot. I looked at my son and I commented that maybe we shouldn't just stand there and he took off running. I yelled for him to wait for me and I took off after him

There have been other incidents over the years. I swear that I saw a big face looking through a window on 3 occasions. Regardless of what anyone says, Bigfoot live here." K

-----



-----



-----

-----

-----


-----

-----


-----

**********

