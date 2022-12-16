JACK SKELLINGTON-LIKE HUMANOID Encountered by Family

The eyewitness states that while waiting for his family to exit a van at their home he encounters an unknown black humanoid that has similar physical characteristics to the animated 'Jack Skellington.'
"On September 12, 2015, while I was standing in the middle of my front yard waiting for my family to exit the van. To my right at 3 o'clock comes what looked like a jet-black version of the 'Jack Skellington' animated character, except the head looked like your typical Grey alien head. It came from the side of my neighbor's yard.
There's a cement path that winds down into a fountain with surrounding benches and opens up into a playground, garden, and shed area. Up the cement path comes the black stick man, and marches across the lawn very swiftly, going about twice as fast as a human would walk and its height was over 7 feet tall. It came across the street under the street light, onto my parent's gravel driveway, and passed on the far side of the van, then it continued straight down the gravel driveway and onto the side of our house. I got the impression it was very strong physically.
When it had gone behind the gate, the doors to the van were opening and my sister was the first one out. I shouted, "Did you see that?" and she said, "It was all black." This confirmed my sighting. The only thing we could do was make sure our doors were locked.
I haven't seen or heard anything since this incident. I saw a lot of weird stuff as a kid. One of the things was this long, super thin 2-jointed black robotic-like arm that would jut out from behind a certain road sign. On our routine weekend drive to the shore to visit my Grandpa when he was still alive, we would come to a turn in the road, right before we made a left onto his street. I saw a long, thin insect-like, robotic-like arm come out from behind the street sign and make a grab for our vehicle. It shocked me. The next several times we went to visit him though, nothing happened.
One day when I was in my early teens, I saw the exact same thing again coming out from behind the same road sign. Freaky and pointless but still made me question my reality." Name withheld
NOTE: The witness does not give his location but the research of his social media accounts indicates that he lives in the US. Lon
