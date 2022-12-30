HUMAN-LIKE 'GARGOYLE' Observed Flying & Perched in East Side Chicago Tree

An East Side Chicago resident reports a 2013 sighting of a large humanoid 'Gargoyle' that they observed in a neighbor's tree from across the street. They saw it fly into the tree.
I recently received the following account:
"I am a current resident of Chicago, Illinois. I live in the East Side of Chicago and have been living here since 1988. We moved to my current residence in the summer of 2006 from my childhood residence which is just a few minutes away.
In the summer of 2013, my sister and I were sitting outside in front of our house at E. 108th St. and S. Avenue N (East Side community). It was late at night when we noticed a large human-like bat in my neighbor's tree across the street. I described it as a gargoyle-looking thing. When I read the article on your website and they described it as a “gargoyle” it convinced me to email you because that’s how I described it. I haven’t even told my sister about this. It was really weird. We didn’t hear any noises or anything it was just sitting in the tree. I saw it when it flew there and couldn’t believe it.
Is it the same thing you've been reporting? I would say it was about 4-5 feet in height, grayish black skin-like body and wings. I don’t even know if it was looking at us or not but it was just sitting there." RR
NOTE: I contacted the witness. Additional information was added to the report. Lon
