; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Sunday, December 18, 2022

GROANING BIPED Approaches Deer Hunter at Night

A South Carolina deer hunter is in his tree stand when something approaches below him. He hears groans. He then smells an awful odor before, whatever it was, tried to climb his tree.

"I grew up in southern Georgia in the woods and swamps hunting and hanging daily. Fast forward 20 years. I'm on my lease hunting property near Whitmire, South Carolina. I found it strange that the old guys in the club would never ever hunt alone in these woods.

I normally carry a 30.06 while in the woods. One evening it was getting late, 20 minutes or so maybe before dark. I'm watching some small ponds, sitting over a road in the tall pines. I'm in my climber maybe 10 feet or so up in the tree. I loved the woods but hate heights. The woods are loud, but then very quiet. Okay, I thought. I was just hoping for a big buck. The next thing I hear is someone walking towards me in the small pines, but then they just stop. It's getting really dark.

I start hearing deep groans where the walking had stopped. I'm thinking that it was a bear or a cat which would be very uncommon in this area. A big cat, maybe. But bears this far south is not normal. It gets very quiet again. I could see the small road well in the moonlight. The next thing I hear the groans are immediately under me, almost beside me. Now the groans are becoming growls. Also, the odor was a bit overwhelming, just like a dead animal in the woods. I thought that a stinky animal was climbing on my tree and felt like I was going to be grabbed. I started moving a bit, trying to get my gun pointed down and lifting my feet. I was shaking because I was freaking scared. I could hear heavy breaths. I started yelling down, "If you're a club member trespassing I don't care. Just identify yourself or I'm gonna freaking start shooting!" I thought someone was trying to get at me in the tree stand.

I never heard another sound and the foul odor was gone. I put my gun on my back and started slowly climbing down the tree. No more than two or three steps down the tree I smelled that awful odor again. Then I heard a low groan. t was right in front of my face, but it was so dark that I saw nothing. It scared me so bad I stood up and jumped into the dark in the other direction. When I hit the ground I rolled around, jumped to my feet, and ran down to the road. I ran as hard as I could to the gravel road where I could see well in the moonlight.

At this time I remembered that my buddy was down at the bottom of the road in the small pines where I put him in a big box stand. I didn't see his light, so I had to run down that road to get to the bottom by the rivers  He was down by the rivers. When I ran up to him he said, "Man, there's some weird sh*t going down! We need to go!"

We slowly walked together back up toward the gravel road. I heard someone walking on both sides of us all the way. I think my buddy was hearing it too. We didn't speak during the entire walk, maybe five to six hundred yards, for some reason. I didn't feel my gun was going to help. I had hollered earlier threatening to shoot and whoever this was, they weren't scared.

When we got to the gravel road, the entire atmosphere had changed. It was almost 11 o'clock at night by then. My buddy didn't talk much. We went back to camp and had some food. We went to bed. I could hear him rolling around all night and I didn't sleep a wink."

Transcribed Source: The Round Table Of Knowledge By HTH

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

-----



Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.

Featured in this edition:

A girl heard knocking at her front door and soon discovered two young children asking to come in. She later noticed that they had black eyes. They became more aggressive and vandalized the house after they were rebuked.

Also, a local man and his daughter were hiking in Michaux State Forest in south-central Pennsylvania. On this particular occasion, they encounter an 8-foot-tall male Bigfoot after looking back down the trail where they had just passed.

A Somerset County, Pennsylvania woman, and her husband were driving around Mt. Davis when they caught a glimpse of a Grey alien humanoid standing in the trees to their left.


-----



Welcome to the Creepy Christmas Cheer Show! We will be offering a variety of strange, unexplained, and downright terrifying holiday tales, provided by our guests & friends.

Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd and strange encounters.

Dean Bertram (PhD) is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and film festival director based in Sydney, Australia. He is the co-founder of A Night of Horror International Film Festival.

Vincent Richardson is a paranormal investigator and a member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team. He is also the host of 'V' on Phantoms & Monsters Radio and the channel producer. (Co-Host)

Bernadette McDaniel is a sensitive & intuitive and a member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team. She is also the host of 'A Paranormal Life; on Phantoms & Monsters Radio. (Co-Host)

Please join us in the chat!


-----

-----

-----


We are asking the worldwide public to come forward with your sightings & encounters. Contact us by email - Thanks. Lon

Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.

-----

-----


-----

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Pentagon's UFO office has received 'several hundred' new reports

Does gravity make you age more slowly?











PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Anchor

PHANTOMS & MONSTERS RADIO Podcasts on Spotify

**********

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon




The Dark Arts of
MISTER SAM SHEARON
Original Prints & Merchandise







This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Work 3.0 United States License.

Registered trademark PHANTOMS AND MONSTERS® / PHANTOMS & MONSTERS® - USPTO #90902480 - Lon D. Strickler

© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,