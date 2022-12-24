Glasgow Resident Observes 'GLIMMER MAN' ENTITY in Bedroom

A Scottish woman experiences a 'glimmer man' manifestation in her bedroom. What did she see? Was it her deceased friend or an otherworldly being? Interesting account.
I recently received the following account:
"This incident took place a few years ago in my flat in Glasgow, Scotland. I live in an old tenement building with a half dozen flats that was built in the late 1800s. A few months before it happened someone very close to me had died suddenly, very violently. I hadn't been sleeping well as a result of their death. I share my flat with my partner so I wasn't alone when this happened.
He was sleeping next to me. There was a small table next to the bed. I would often watch online movies until 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning. I would often wake up with nightmares or just weird vivid dreams.
The incident took place when I was awake. I was watching something on YouTube and kind of dozing off and on at around 3:00 in the morning. I figured I'd go to the bathroom before I tried to go to sleep. So, I would get up and go to the toilet, then go back to bed.
After I returned to bed from the toilet, the first thing that happened was I turned off the iPad. I decided I was going to try to go to sleep and was lying in bed. I then had this bad feeling, like an ominous feeling and I caught something out of the corner of my eye. I looked up and it was this kind of rectangular static cloud floating above me, maybe a foot and a half above my head. It sounds kind of silly but I'd been kind of saying in my mind, to my friend who had died, if you're going show yourself to me, if there's life after death, do it in a dream. Do it in some other way. I don't think I can handle seeing you.
As I was watching this weird cloud, I thought that maybe this is how she shows herself to me. But it didn't feel positive. It felt a little scary and it was like this rectangular kind of like boiling static above me and at first, I thought that my eyes are tired. I've been watching Netflix all night so I looked away, blinked a few times, and looked back up it was still there. I started to become really afraid and I think at some point I got up and went into the other room and watch TV. I just wanted to get out of the situation.
A month or two later a similar thing occurred. I've got a little dresser across from me so it's kind of like a narrow hallway between me and the wall. I'm lying there, turned off Netflix, and turned off my iPad. Something catches my eye. A figure of a stocky man of average height. It was a heatwave-like texture to this silhouette with very clear edges. I could see red-glowing almond-shaped eyes. I was just lying there watching it and afraid. I wasn't sure what to do. It didn't come toward me or anything, but it just felt ominous the way that it looked at me. Its shoulders were hunched as it moved across my room and when it passed my field of vision I hid my head under the blankets and waited for several minutes. I finally gathered the strength to look out. It was gone.
It never happened again. I later read something about the 'glimmer man' phenomenon and I determined that this was what I experienced. Was it alien or spirit? I don't know." D
NOTE: Many people believe that the 'Glimmer Man' effect is a manner of cloaking. I'm not sure what to think. In this instance, it may have been just another spirit manifestation that took on the 'glassine' or 'Predator' alien look. Your thoughts? Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon