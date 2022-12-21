; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Eyewitness: SASQUATCH RUN OVER on Rural British Columbia Road

A British Columbia, Canada woman contacted me about an experience that she had while driving home late at night in 2018. Apparently, she ran over a Sasquatch with her car.

I recently received the following account:

"My infant daughter and I had driven up north from Kamloops, BC for the day to visit my mother. We had gone out to dinner, and my baby girl fell asleep in the middle. We put her in the carrier and covered her with a new pink blanket. When dinner was over we said our goodbyes. Away we went. It was about 10 PM by the time we got on the road and we had a good two-hour drive ahead. I was glad that the next day was a Sunday and I would be able to catch up on some sleep.

I played music quietly to keep me alert and it worked for the first hour and a half of my drive but at about 11:30 PM something else happened that made me more alert than I've ever been in my entire life.

It was very dark and the lights along this rural road were spaced out pretty far, so my headlights were the only lights I could rely on. But as I turned along a slow curve I saw something ahead. On the right side of the road was a creek and in order to make sure there were no incidents with people driving into the gully a guard rail was in place. It had cement blocks attached every so often that held the lights in place. As my high beam stretched brightly into the darkness I saw something on the cement block up ahead. I squinted to make out the dark silhouette. Just then the figure leaped from the cement block and flew through the air. It landed solidly on the road directly in my path. I watched as it slowly began to stand up tall and raise its arms over its head. I saw the muscular thing stretch until it had shown its full height. About two and a half meters tall. Its furry arms were wide. They waved wildly in the air and as I approached my car I could see its muscular build.

At first, when it was still on the side of the road I thought it was a black bear trying to hunt since deer are prevalent in this area. But as it stood there I could see the human-like qualities of its limbs and face. It looked like a giant. A very hairy, ugly, naked man. Then it did something completely unexpected. It crouched down and I thought it was going to jump back into the forest that surrounded us. But instead, it laid down stretching its full body across the lane. It was too late for me to stop or swerve. I hit him/whatever it was. I hit it with my Honda Accord. I had expected there to be a huge crunching sound and my thoughts immediately went to my sleeping baby. Would we get hurt? Would our car be drivable? I didn't want us to be stranded. But to my surprise, we rolled over it pretty easily. There was a thumping sensation and I knew that the position of my car had made me run over its head.

I felt sick thinking I could have killed someone or some poor creature. But the image of it standing in the road made me uneasy enough to assault my guilt. I stopped the car for a moment. When we had gone about 100 meters or so I looked in my rearview mirror to see it laying there still, illuminated by my brake lights. It wasn't moving. Panic, fear, and concern flooded me in a mix of waves of emotion. I thought about getting out of the car but I worried that maybe it was still alive and angry. I couldn't risk getting hurt, not with my baby in the car. That's when I made the decision that still haunts me. I floored the accelerator and I didn't stop until I got home.

When we finally pulled into my driveway I felt safe. I immediately grabbed the carrier with my baby and I went inside. After putting her into her crib I paced the house. The rest of my family was out of town and unreachable by phone. I had no idea what to do. After worrying and pacing I finally decided to call the Provincial Police. I knew that no one would take my call seriously if I said it was a Sasquatch.

After the call, I went out to check the damage to the car. I feared the worst. I really thought that I would have to explain the unexplainable to the mechanic. But the damage was minimal. Only the license plate was bent and on one of the bolts, I had found hairs from the creature. I thought about keeping it but reasoned that it was crazy and threw it out. No one would believe me.

I called the police the next day to check and found that there was no record of my call and nothing suspicious was reported along any of the country roads. When my family returned I told them the story. Of course, they thought I was making it up. After a while, I stopped talking about it. My family still makes fun of me, but I've learned not to respond. But I know what really happened that night and I know it's still out there." GG

NOTE: I talked to the witness by telephone. She was very convincing. After 4 years she felt that it was time to tell her story to someone other than family. Your thoughts. Lon

Have you had a sighting or encounter?
Contact me by email or call the hotline at 410-241-5974
Thanks. Lon

