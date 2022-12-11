; Phantoms and Monsters - Real Cryptid Encounter Reports - Fortean Researcher Lon Strickler

Experiencer Recalls His CHRISTMAS DAY ALIEN ABDUCTION as a Child

An experiencer recalls his Christmas Day abduction as a 12-year-old child. He details the ordeal and refers to it as his 'special dreams.' It's an interesting, though brief, account.

"I saw a UFO in 1978 on Christmas Day. My mom and Dad saw it also. I was so excited as a 12-year-old child that I went to sleep on the top bunk bed and 'dreamed' that I was being lifted up on a craft. My body couldn't move as I was being lifted in a force field.

Upon entering the craft I could feel my body begin to move again. I was covering my eyes and I felt 2 taps on my shoulder. I turned around and it was 3 of them. One was a female. She said, "Don't be afraid. We are not going to harm you. We only chose you because we knew you were more curious than afraid."

They showed me all around the craft. The floors were made of cushions. They explained that they fly with their mind and manually. I asked if I could fly it. They said that I wouldn't comprehend their technology. I said could learn. They replied that I would have to erase everything that I learned on Earth first, then I would have to learn their history and technology. 

They taught me how to communicate with them with my mind and how to fast forward psychically. For example, one day we will be communicating with other worlds to help us live longer, and they would teach us how to build a craft that will take us to other planets. It is really too much to write but just sharing my 'special dream.' I asked them if I will remember this. They said when I grow up 40 or 50 years later. I will remember this as if it happened yesterday, every feeling and emotion. She said it's a technology of theirs that's called 'Reverse Memory.' I never told anyone this story other than my family. I figured I'll share it here." CB

